Film, TV actor Treat Williams, F&M graduate who began his career performing at Fulton Opera House, dies accidentally at 71 | Local News

Treat Williams, a film, television and stage actor who honed his craft in the early 1970s on stage at the Franklin & Marshall Colleges Green Room Theater and the Fulton Opera House, died Monday in a motorcycle accident in the Vermont, state police said.

Williams had a career spanning nearly 50 years and was known for roles in television shows such as Everwood and Blue Bloods, and starring roles in films such as Prince of the City and Hair. He had over 120 television and film credits under his belt, with Broadway and other stage work on his resume as well.

This stage work included his years as a student and actor at Lancaster in the late 1960s and early 70s.

Williams was an F&M graduate in 1973, where he appeared and performed in productions of works by Shakespeare and Ibsen, as well as contemporary plays and musicals.

While a student at F&M, Williams also appeared in shows with the old Actors Company of Pennsylvania and the Fulton Summer Repertory Company at what was then called the Fulton Opera House.

His Fulton credits included roles in Chaucers Canterbury Tales, Twelfth Night, the Stop the World musical I Want to Get Off and Captain Jinks of the Horse Marines. He even showed the theater to the public.

In 1991 Williams was named one of the honorary chairs of a capital campaign to renovate the Fulton Opera House, now called the Fulton Theatre.

“I can’t imagine the city of Lancaster can’t be aware of what they have in the Fulton,” said Williams at the time, Sunday News entertainment editor Jim Ruth, who had reviewed several of Williams’ performances in F&M and Fulton.

“It’s one of the three iconic national theatres. People have to get personally involved to keep it going,” he said.

In September 1991, Williams and fellow actor Brooke Adams performed in the AR Gurney play ‘Love Letters’ the story of a lifelong friendship told through letters on the Fulton stage, as a collect funds for the renovation of Fulton.

They also met the public at an after-show gala at the Lancaster Trust Building.

At the time, Williams said he first fell in love with acting through his work at the Fulton.

“I learned my trade in front of a generous and patient audience over…several years,” Williams told The Sunday News. “I did at least 10 or 12 productions there.”

Shortly after Williams’ years at F&M, he was cast in his 1975 film debut, “Deadly Hero.” Shortly after, he was cast as Danny Zuko a few years back in the Broadway original “Grease.” Coincidentally, the Fulton Theater show will open on Thursday.

Also in 1991, Williams returned to F&M to speak to students about his craft and his years at Lancaster.

According to LNP records, he told students he was lucky to have performed in musicals at F&M and the Fulton. He also received vocal training from performer, teacher and Mount Joy native Romayne Bridgett.

“From there I had a good base to work from,” Williams said in 1991.

Around this time, the actor also received a Distinguished Fellow award from F&M President Richard Kneedler.

In a statement reported by The Associated Press, Vermont State Police said the fatal crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, when a Honda SUV was turning left in a parking lot and swerved into collision with Williams’ motorbike in the town of Dorset.

Williams could not avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead, according to the police statement.

Williams was wearing a helmet, police said.

Williams, whose full name was Richard Treat Williams, lived in Manchester Center in southern Vermont, police said.

His agent, Barry McPherson, also confirmed the actor’s death.

I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented, McPherson told People magazine.

He was an actor,” McPherson said. “The filmmakers loved him. It has been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.