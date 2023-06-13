Hollywood star Treat Williams has died in a shock accident: He was killed this afternoon

Hollywood star Treat Williams, who had more than 120 film credits to her credit, has died following a motorcycle accident.

The actors’ death, aged 71, has been confirmed People by his agent Barry McPherson.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Dealing with Williams in the hair

Stream the world’s best reality, entertainment and true crime shows for free on 7Bravo on 7plus >>

He was killed this afternoon. He turned left or right [and] a car cut him off. McPherson told the publication.

I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

Jennifer Lopez and Treat Williams in 2017 in New York. Credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / CG pictures

The agent continued with a tribute to the actor who earned a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of George Berger in the movie Hair.

He was a comedian. The filmmakers loved him. It’s been at the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s, McPherson said.

He was really proud of his performance this year. He was so happy with the job I offered him. He had a balanced career.

Besides being a talented movie star, Williams was known for his work on stage and television.

Williams played the lead role of Dr. Andy Brown on Everwood – beginning in 2002 and in all four seasons.

He also starred in the television series Blue Bloods, Chicago Fire, Law & Order and The Simpsons as well as the films Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous and Steven Spielbergs 1941 and Heart of Dixie.

Dealing with Williams in Blue Bloods Credit: SCB Photographic Archives / CBS via Getty Images

In a statement, the Williams family wrote: It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Treat Williams passed away this evening in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident.

As you can imagine, we are shocked and deeply grieving at this time.

Vermont State Police said in a statement the actor was seriously injured in Dorset around 4:53 p.m. Monday when a Honda SUV spun in front of him, ending in a collision that threw Williams from his 1986 Honda motorcycle.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

The driver of the SUV, who was not injured, was not named, but an investigation into the collision is ongoing, police said.

In their statement, his family said his loved ones were beyond devastated.

Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in it all, the family said.

This is all so shocking right now, but know that Treat was deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gill Williams and Elinor Williams.

With BNC

For more engaging celebrity content, visit 7Life on Facebook.