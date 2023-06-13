Actor Treat Williams dies in Albany after motorcycle accident in Vermont





ALBANY Actor Treat Williams died Monday at Albany Medical Center after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Dorset, Vermont, police said.

Williams was taken to hospital after the 4:53 p.m. crash on Route 30 in the Bennington County community. Vermont State Police said Williams, 71, lived in nearby central Manchester.

A film and television actor whose career spanned five decades, Williams starred in such films as ‘Prince of the City’, ‘The Pursuit of DB Cooper’, ‘Hair’ and ‘Deep Rising’. He has also frequently played lead and supporting roles in numerous television shows, including “Everwood,” “Chicago Fire” and, most recently, “Chesapeake Shores” and “Blue Bloods.” “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He had so much talent,” Williams’ agent Barry McPherson said. told People magazine. “He was an actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been at the heart of … Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson continued. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s so happy with the job I gave him. He’s had a balanced career.” Vermont State Police say a Honda Element SUV came into Williams’ path while he was riding his motorcycle. “Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was ejected from his motorcycle,” police wrote in a statement. Seriously injured, Williams was airlifted to hospital in Albany where he was pronounced dead. Police continue to investigate the accident. The other driver was assessed for injuries at the scene, but did not require further medical attention. Williams traveled frequently to the capital region to return home. During a government shutdown in 2019, Williams cooked pancakes for federal airport security personnel and air traffic controllers at Albany International Airport. Employees were not being paid during the shutdown. At the time, an airport spokesperson said Williams passed through the airport frequently and wanted to do something to greet the staff who were working despite the closure. He used products made in Vermont to prepare the breakfast. Last year, he was a guest speaker at a fundraiser for the Ulysses S. Grant Cottage State Historic Site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/actor-treat-williams-dies-albany-motorcycle-crash-18149308.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos