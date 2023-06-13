Disney Movie Magic is disappearing from the Hollywood studio calendar





Disney Movie Magic, a nighttime show featuring screenings of classic Disney movies on Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, has quietly disappeared from the Official Walt Disney World Calendar. Disney Movie Magic Temporarily Suspended There are no schedules this month, and none appear until August 11, currently the last available date on the calendar. The resort describes the Disney Movie Magic experience on the Walt Disney World website: Fall in love again with unforgettable characters and cherished stories. After sunset, a compilation of favorites glistens on the iconic facade of the Graumans Chinese Theater in the park. During this 10-minute treat, you’ll enjoy memorable scenes from Indiana Jones and the Pirates of the Caribbean series, plus many more. Get carried away again! The full video for the show, with live action “Mulan” footage added when it reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic, is available below. Disney hasn’t provided any official explanation or reasoning, but it could be related to the lack of darkness currently being felt in the summer. Movie Magic usually starts around 8:45 p.m. as a prelude to Wonderful World of Animation: This exciting projection show will take you on an incredible journey through over 90 years of Disney and Pixar animation. Watch in awe as the facade of the Chinese theater magically transforms as it displays this moving tribute to animation. Discover spectacular sequences celebrating themes such as magic, family, adventure, romance and friendship. Each theme is brought to life through unforgettable moments from beloved films like Sleeping Beauty, The Incredibles, Coco and many more. Of course, since we can never lose sight of the fact that it all started with a mouse, the show begins and ends as it should with the one and only Mickey. Wonderful World of Animation still runs at 9 p.m. every night for the rest of June, though that show is also mysteriously ceasing performances starting July 1 and not returning until at least August 11. We have also included a full video of this show. As of today, June 12, sunset in Orlando is predicted at 8:23 p.m., supporting the idea that there isn’t enough darkness to experience weather-dependent projections well. adequate lighting. Last year, both shows were abruptly canceled for a few consecutive days in February with an apology from Disney’s Hollywood Studios vice president Jackie Swisher. This, however, was unexpected and happened after performances were already scheduled. A prolonged suspension like what is happening now is rare. Have you ever seen one of those nighttime projection shows? Remember the sky was potentially too bright when you looked at summers past? Let us know in the comments. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today atTwitter,FacebookAndinstagram. Originally from Los Angeles and Honolulu, Jonathan is a movie and theme park fan who grew up on California’s first Disneyland, and harbors a special admiration in Orlando for EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. His favorite vacation spot on Earth would be Disneyland Paris, which doesn’t seem to get all the admiration it deserves. You can find it in the Hufflepuff common room near the kitchens of [email protected] Show all articles

