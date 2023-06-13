Entertainment
Tom Holland describes ‘The Crowded Room’ as his ‘toughest’ and ‘most rewarding’ work to date – Hartford Courant
By ALICIA RANCILIO (Associated Press)
The words “Tom Holland” and “spoilers” can immediately cause illicit sneers. There are compilation videos on YouTube of the ‘Spider-Man’ star accidentally revealing too much about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His slip-ups and near-gifts have become a running joke among his co-stars and filmmakers. The actor found himself in familiar territory with his twisty, surprise-filled new series ‘The Crowded Room,’ now streaming on Apple TV+ – and says by comparison, keeping quiet about Marvel is a cinch.
“With Marvel…it’s all about the villain, the costume, the locations, the end result. It’s relatively easy to keep those things under wraps,” Holland said in a recent interview. me because I ruin everything, but with ‘The Crowded Room’, there are so many twists and turns in this show that people won’t expect. It really is a puzzle. »
The limited series is set in 1970s New York with Holland as Danny, a young man arrested in connection with a crime. His accomplices are nowhere to be found, and an investigator assigned to the case (played by Amanda Seyfried) conducts a series of interviews with Danny to piece together his involvement.
Holland and Seyfried filmed their scenes – out of order – “for nearly three weeks straight” in an interrogation room.
“It was confusing at times. I needed to know exactly where I was in the process with Danny, what we knew or what the audience knew and what (Seyfried’s character) Rya knew,” a- she explained, “It was tricky.”
Holland credits Seyfried for keeping him on track as they “did over 100 pages of dialogue at this table in this room.”
“Amanda is so talented, she is so professional. She is able to keep light when it gets dark,” he said. “There were certain moments in this play where we were both losing our minds, scene after scene, scene after scene. We were just a great team.
Holland describes his work on “The Crowded Room” as “the hardest job I’ve ever had, but also probably the most rewarding.
“Danny is an exhausting character. Going to these places every day, getting a haircut, shooting in the streets of New York, it was tough. It wasn’t an easy show to do,” but says watching the end result made him “glad that I dug in my heels and stuck with it.”
“It was a really, really difficult experience without a shadow of a doubt.” He says that halfway through filming he was “counting the days that I could take…leave and have time for myself”.
He also served as co-executive producer for the first time, which helped him finally understand what the job entails.
“I spent the first 15 years of my career on set thinking, ‘What are all these people doing? They’re all sitting there. But being a producer myself, that’s one of the most stressful things. I’ve ever done. You’re shooting in a car and the car breaks down and all of a sudden you’re trying to figure out how to get a new car or how to turn the scene into a walking scene and all that kind of stuff.
Since beginning his performing career at 11 in ‘Billy Elliott the Musical’ in London’s West End, Holland says his formal education has been “somewhat non-existent” and so he relishes the opportunities to perform. learning he gets by working.
With “The Crowded Room”, Holland says “I learned a lot about myself. I discovered my abilities as an actor. I learned things that I can handle. I feel like “to be much more able to deal with adversity and deal with what’s wrong on set. I learned a lot about mental health. I learned a lot about the power of the human spirit and how the amazing things we can do to protect ourselves, heal and survive.
