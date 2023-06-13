The Golden Globes go to bed with Hollywood’s powerful trades

On Monday, the presidents and CEOs of production company Dick Clark Productions and its owner, Eldridge, announced that the entities acquired everything rights, assets and properties of the Golden Globes, meaning the awards ceremony will now be part of a for-profit business operation. What’s more, it means the long-beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be disbanded, calling into question what shape the Golden Globes will take as the ceremony transitions from the product of a nonprofit to something else.

We are thrilled to complete this highly anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-driven organization to a commercial enterprise,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a press release.

The HFPA has always been the butt of Hollywood jokes and the Globes, while influential, is seen as something akin to the boozy little brother of the Academy Awards.

But a 2021 survey by the Los Angeles Times also found that the non-profit organization issued large payments to its own members in a way that could potentially violate IRS guidelines; that same year, the news that the organization did not have a single black member sparked a storm of protest against the Globes ceremony.

THE Los Angeles Time The survey also found that HFPA members voted against hiring a diversity consultant after then-president Lorenzo Soria suggested looking for a potential candidate in 2020.

Then there’s the long history of HFPA members who allegedly took bribes in the form of all-expenses-paid trips and luxuries from studios, then turned around and handed out project nominations. seemingly undeserving like Netflixs. Emily in Paris and the Johnny Depp-Angelina Jolie disaster The tourist.

So of course the Globes are breaking away from the HFPA, but now the ceremony will be overseen by DCP, Eldridge and Penske Media Eldridge, which means the awards are now owned by the same company that owns Deadline, Variety, And The Hollywood Reporter. How is it going to be better?

I think we’ve seen the overwhelming reality of monopolies in the entertainment industry going through FCC regulations and board approval in a way that’s never been OK, so I can’t not say it’s much better, Erik Anderson, AwardsWatch IEC, told The Daily Beast. Each of these publications will publish in one form or another and would all be owned by the same parent company, Penske, in everything they write about the Golden Globes, but this release monopoly was in place long before today.

The Golden Globes name now belongs to people hoping to monetize it as a broadcast or streaming award show. Nothing else about it exists, Mark Harris, the author of Mike Nichols: A Life And Images of a revolution tweeted Monday. The Globes is now co-owned by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by Jay Penske, who also owns Deadline, Variety, And Hollywood journalist, all of which benefit from Globes advertisements for your consideration, Harris said. Is that a nice word? Messy.

Harris then added: “It’s good to see that the Globes will continue their two most sacred traditions: dodgy procedures and bewildering chaos.

Now that all the real media will no longer be allowed to poke fun at the pointlessness of the Globes, the rest of us need to pick up the slack and redouble our efforts, film journalist Daniel Joyaux tweetedpredicting inevitably friendly coverage from the industry’s three most important trade publications.

Some [writers at these outlets] have already criticized the HFPA, but with the dissolution of the HFPA, will that critical eye turn to what the Globes are now? Anderson went on to The Daily Beast. I think it will be insightful to watch the coverage between now and the next Globes broadcast in January. I do not think there’s going to be a huge change in coverage, but we’ll have to wait and see.

What the Golden Globes will look like in the future is anyone’s guess, especially since the awards are still currently lack of broadcast partner. One thing is certain: without the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the famous hosts of the ceremony will have to understand a new reliable joke source. Will they dare to attack the trades?