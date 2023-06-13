Entertainment
The Golden Globes go to bed with Hollywood’s powerful trades
On Monday, the presidents and CEOs of production company Dick Clark Productions and its owner, Eldridge, announced that the entities acquired everything rights, assets and properties of the Golden Globes, meaning the awards ceremony will now be part of a for-profit business operation. What’s more, it means the long-beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be disbanded, calling into question what shape the Golden Globes will take as the ceremony transitions from the product of a nonprofit to something else.
We are thrilled to complete this highly anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-driven organization to a commercial enterprise,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a press release.
The HFPA has always been the butt of Hollywood jokes and the Globes, while influential, is seen as something akin to the boozy little brother of the Academy Awards.
But a 2021 survey by the Los Angeles Times also found that the non-profit organization issued large payments to its own members in a way that could potentially violate IRS guidelines; that same year, the news that the organization did not have a single black member sparked a storm of protest against the Globes ceremony.
THE Los Angeles Time The survey also found that HFPA members voted against hiring a diversity consultant after then-president Lorenzo Soria suggested looking for a potential candidate in 2020.
Then there’s the long history of HFPA members who allegedly took bribes in the form of all-expenses-paid trips and luxuries from studios, then turned around and handed out project nominations. seemingly undeserving like Netflixs. Emily in Paris and the Johnny Depp-Angelina Jolie disaster The tourist.
So of course the Globes are breaking away from the HFPA, but now the ceremony will be overseen by DCP, Eldridge and Penske Media Eldridge, which means the awards are now owned by the same company that owns Deadline, Variety, And The Hollywood Reporter. How is it going to be better?
I think we’ve seen the overwhelming reality of monopolies in the entertainment industry going through FCC regulations and board approval in a way that’s never been OK, so I can’t not say it’s much better, Erik Anderson, AwardsWatch IEC, told The Daily Beast. Each of these publications will publish in one form or another and would all be owned by the same parent company, Penske, in everything they write about the Golden Globes, but this release monopoly was in place long before today.
The Golden Globes name now belongs to people hoping to monetize it as a broadcast or streaming award show. Nothing else about it exists, Mark Harris, the author of Mike Nichols: A Life And Images of a revolution tweeted Monday. The Globes is now co-owned by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by Jay Penske, who also owns Deadline, Variety, And Hollywood journalist, all of which benefit from Globes advertisements for your consideration, Harris said. Is that a nice word? Messy.
Harris then added: “It’s good to see that the Globes will continue their two most sacred traditions: dodgy procedures and bewildering chaos.
Now that all the real media will no longer be allowed to poke fun at the pointlessness of the Globes, the rest of us need to pick up the slack and redouble our efforts, film journalist Daniel Joyaux tweetedpredicting inevitably friendly coverage from the industry’s three most important trade publications.
Some [writers at these outlets] have already criticized the HFPA, but with the dissolution of the HFPA, will that critical eye turn to what the Globes are now? Anderson went on to The Daily Beast. I think it will be insightful to watch the coverage between now and the next Globes broadcast in January. I do not think there’s going to be a huge change in coverage, but we’ll have to wait and see.
What the Golden Globes will look like in the future is anyone’s guess, especially since the awards are still currently lack of broadcast partner. One thing is certain: without the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the famous hosts of the ceremony will have to understand a new reliable joke source. Will they dare to attack the trades?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/golden-globes-get-in-bed-with-hollywoods-powerful-trades
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 8 Reasons You Should Eat Pineapples in Hot Summer
- US Open DFS Chooses 2023: Why I’m Losing Max Homa | This is the loop
- The Golden Globes go to bed with Hollywood’s powerful trades
- Flyers Laughton, Konecny attract trade interests
- Ma Rocks Updated NC Jersey Dress From 2000’s “Best Of Me, Part 2” Video – VIBE.com
- Tim Cook bets his legacy on augmented reality
- UPDATE 1 – Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting in St. Catharines
- Studies show that teens who undergo weight-loss surgery experience bone loss. is it unique?
- Virat Kohli vs. Babar Azam: Imran Khan shares his views on the big GOAT debate | Imran Khan’s bold prediction: Babar Azam ready to surpass Virat Kohli, claims ex-Pakistan captain
- Donald Trump says everyone wants to see the British Open at Turnberry; R&A said not everyone
- Narendra Modi dinner: Bidens to host an intimate dinner for Modi on June 21, followed by a high-level state dinner on June 22
- Turkey says ready to open consulate in town Azerbaijan captured from Armenian forces