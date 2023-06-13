Northwind Art invites participants to an outdoor performance





PORT TOWNSEND – Artists who enjoy getting out and painting the sky, sea, forest and light are invited to submit their work to Northwind Art for its outdoor exhibition opening in Port Townsend later this summer. The deadline is July 14 for submissions to this juried exhibition, which will take place at the Jeanette Best Gallery downtown. Titled “Weather or Not,” the exhibit is two things: a celebration of plein-air painting and a tribute to the late Kathy Francis, who co-founded an plein-air painting group of the same name. She led the group until her health no longer permitted; Francis died in January 2020 at the age of 77. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bob Francis. The “Weather or Not” show is open to participants from across the Northwest: Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and British Columbia. The show is strictly for paintings done outdoors, in the elements. For more details, see https://northwindart.org and click on the red Call for Artists banner at the top of the homepage. Artists may submit up to five entries. Works accepted into the exhibition will be eligible for the $500 Jury’s Choice Award, one of three $300 Merit Awards, and the $100 People’s Choice Award. The juror of “Weather or Not” is Catherine Gill, an internationally renowned artist and teacher. She is co-founder of Art Partners International, an organization dedicated to bringing together art and artists from diverse cultures, and author of “Powerful Watercolor Landscapes”, a book for artists of all levels. The “Weather or Not” exhibition will run from September 1 through October 29 at the Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St. The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday and from noon to 8 p.m. for Art Walk the first Saturday of each month. To learn more about this gallery, its sister venue the Grover Gallery at 236 Taylor St., and Northwind Art School in Fort Worden, visit https://northwindart.org or find Northwind Art on Facebook and Instagram.





