More actors pay tribute after Hair Treat Williams star dies in motorbike crash





Actor Richard TreatWilliams has died in a motorcycle accident aged 71. Key points: The actor died in hospital after a motorcycle accident

He was best known for his roles in Hair and Everwood Investigations into the accident continue Williams was riding in Vermont on Monday night when he was involved in an accident with a car. A Vermont State Police report said initial investigations indicated the car drove into Williams’ path and he was unable to avoid the collision. The actor was airlifted to Albany Hospital in New York where he succumbed to his injuries. The other driver was only slightly injured. Williams was known for his long career in Hollywood, acting both on stage and on screen. His longtime agent released a statement on behalf of the Williams family. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He had so much talent,” he said. “He was an actor actor. “The filmmakers loved him. “He’s been at the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.” Williams leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Pam Van Sant, and their two children. Williams made his film debut in 1975 as a police officer in the movie Deadly Hero. He went on to star in over 120 television and film roles, including the films The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City and Once Upon a Time in America. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 film version of the hit musical Hair. He appeared on dozens of TV shows, but was best known for his starring role from 2002 to 2006 in Everwood, Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the mountain town of the Colorado of the same name. Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show Blue Bloods. “Kind, generous and creative” Williams’ stage appearances included Broadway shows including Grease and Pirates of Penzance. Colleagues and friends praised Williams as kind, generous and creative. “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America,” actor James Woods tweeted. “He can be quite lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his good humor and sense of humor were a godsend. I really loved him and I’m devastated that he’s gone.” “Working with Treat Williams on Mamet’s Speed ​​the Plowat Williamstown in 1991 was the start of a great friendship,” tweeted writer, director and producer Justine Williams. “Shit, shit. “Treat, you were the best. I love you.” “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous and creative man,” tweeted actor Wendell Pierce. “In a short time, he quickly became friends with me and his adventurous spirit was contagious. We only worked on one film together, but sometimes connected over the years. ‘Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.” Investigations into the accident are continuing. PA/ABC

