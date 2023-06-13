“Not a Hollywood movie.” Russia responds vigorously to Ukrainian counteroffensive – POLITICO





KYIV Ukraine faces fierce resistance from Russia in the south and east as it embarks on a counter-offensive to retake Russian-occupied territory. Ukrainian forces are gaining ground, but fighting is going on every yard, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says said in a statement. “The enemy is doing everything to keep the captured positions. The Russians are actively using assault and army aviation and conducting heavy artillery fire, Maliar said. During the offensive, our troops encounter continuous minefields, which are combined with anti-tank ditches. All this is combined with constant counterattacks of enemy units on armored vehicles and the massive use of ATGMs and kamikaze drones. Over the past day, Ukrainian troops have advanced 250 meters towards Bakhmut in the Berkhiv reservoir area, and another 200 meters towards Toretsk in the Donetsk region, Maliar said. In the Zaporizhzia region, the Ukrainian army has resumed up to one kilometer in the direction of Berdyansk, making a total advance of three square kilometers in the region so far. According to Maliar, fighting is currently underway in several districts in southern and eastern Ukraine. Ukrainians and Russians have been reporting meter gains for months now. For example, in the nine-month battle for Bakhmut alone, Russia lost one soldier killed or wounded for every 48 centimeters of territory gained, according to the British Ministry of Defence. reported in recent days. Inflated expectations After the rapid success of last year’s counter-offensive in Kharkiv and Kherson, Ukraine faces pressure to achieve equal or even better results. A “successful Ukrainian counteroffensive could force Putin to negotiate an end to the war,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday during a press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Washington. However, people not directly involved in the war may have inflated expectations, Taras Chmut, a Ukrainian military analyst and head of Ukraine’s largest military volunteer foundation, called Come Back Alive, told POLITICO. It’s not a Hollywood movie. Ukrainian forces are advancing at the speed they need this time. In the same way as the counter-offensive last year. People don’t have information about how many failed attempts were made last year before the big hit everyone cherished, Chmut said. Although the Ukrainians had to walk through minefields under artillery and aerial bombardment, they still reported gaining ground. Over the past week, Ukraine reported liberating seven villages in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. However, in the first weeks of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian army has already lost at least 16 Bradleys and four Leopard tanks, open source intelligence project Oryx reported. The Ukrainian command did not comment on the losses of military equipment. Targeted attacks Meanwhile, Russian forces are seeing their command points and supply chains destroyed. On Monday, Ukraine eliminated Russian Army General Sergei Goriachev, Russian media reported, citing so-called Russian military bloggers. This information could not be independently verified. The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on Goriachev’s death. Goriachev, who is believed to have died in a missile strike in the Zaporizhzhia region, was a commander of the 35e Russian army. Russian independent media Goriachev became the 10e Russian general killed during the war. Ivan Fedorov, exiled mayor of Melitopol, a city in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia said in a press release Tuesday that Ukrainian forces destroyed several bases of Russian soldiers in and around Melitopol. Earlier on Monday, Fedorov also reported that a Russian diesel locomotive was removed from a local depot. The Russians use rails to transport fuel and weapons to the war front. Every day their travel opportunities decrease, Fedorov said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/russia-throws-everything-at-ukraine-as-kyivs-counteroffensive-gains-first-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos