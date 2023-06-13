Hollywood mourns ‘remarkable’ actor

The death of Treat Williams, in a motorcycle accident in Vermont on Monday, shocked many of his peers. Sharon Lawrence, who has worked with him in two films in recent years, called him a “remarkable” actor who “enjoyed his life so much”. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Treat Williams, the Hair And Everwood star, is mourned by Hollywood.

The 71-year-old actor, whose career spanned six decades, died Monday afternoon after a motorcycle accident near Dorset, Vermont. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“He was killed this afternoon,” his agent Barry McPherson said. People. “He was turning left or right [and] a car cut him off.” He went on to say that not only was he “the nicest guy,” but “he was so talented.” He was an actor’s actor. The filmmakers adored him .He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

The family released a statement shortly after, saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Treat Williams passed away this evening in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and deeply grieving at this time.Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of this. shocking at this time, but please know that Treat was very dearly loved and deeply loved and respected by his family and all who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we process our grief. all of his fans, please know that Treat has appreciated you all and continue to hold him in your hearts and prayers.”

A few hours before his death, the actor job pictures of his beloved vermont farmhouse. It was the home of Williams, who made his acting debut in the theater and was also an accomplished aviator, shared with his wife Pam Van Sant, whom he married in 1988. They had two children, Gil and Elinor Williams.

Williams’ sudden death was a blow to those who knew him, worked with him and admired him.

Matt Bomer honored the “absolute treasure”, who played his father on White collar from 2012 to 2013. He said working with him was a “joy” as well as an education. He said Williams was “one of the few actors I’ve worked with who still watched over me even years after we worked together”.

Williams also played Travis Kinney’s father on Chicago fire, between 2013 and 2018. Kinney said People“He played my father… [but] was a father figure to everyone on set. I always relish our conversations and her amazing ability to light up a room. We all send love, it will be missed.”

Beverly D’Angelo, who played Williams’ sister in the 1979 musical Hair, said they have long leaned on each other to navigate the ups and downs of Hollywood stardom. “Over the years, “she said their friendship lasted, sharing a screenshot of their last text and telling a story about Williams taking her on a plane over New York. “Always revisiting l old and welcome the new. Inner jokes and outward affection. Such a beautiful friendship… Brother. Friend. Companion on the way. A gifted, sincere, beautiful human who valued fatherhood and family above all else.”

A “stunned” Sharon Lawrence, her co-star in the 2020s The Christmas house TV movies, said being with Williams was “always a joyful adventure… What a remarkable man. [He] enjoyed his life so much. He created a beautiful existence and an example of solid love.”

Emily VanCamp, of Everwoodsaid it was “wonderful” to work with him “and I was always excited for the next time”.

Kim Cattrall, who worked with him in the 1999 film 36 hours to die, said she was “shocked” by the death of “Dear Treat”, a “wonderful actor and friend”.

James Woods, his co-star in the years 1984 Once upon a time in America said Williams’ “good spirits and resilient sense of humor were a godsend” when they spent a few “lonely” months filming together in Rome.

Wendell Pierce, who worked with him in 2016 Confirmationcalled Williams’ “adventurous…contagious spirit”.

Rebecca Staab, who appeared with him in 1999 The substitute 3: the winner takes all, said she spoke with Williams the night before she died. “Beyond the broken heart,” she wrote. “We just spoke last night. YESTERDAY EVENING. »

Melissa Gilbert shared a story about Williams, who she says was her childhood crush on her Hair role, sending him a plane when needed before they had met. Williams began flying in 1969, earning his commercial license, a certified flight instructor license, and started an aviation company that served television and film productions. He logged in more than 10,000 hours in the air.

“None of us will forget his kindness and his humanity. Especially me,” Gilbert wrote of his gesture after the death of a friend’s child. “Oh how loved you are and oh how we will miss you. All my love to Pam and the children during this horrible and heartbreaking time. Dearest, treat my friend and my childhood crush, may flights of angels sing to you for your rest.”

Here are more tributes from Mia Farrow, who said the loss of “the kindest, most decent man” was just a “gutting,” Paul Stanley, Billy Baldwin and others.