UF Health Introduces Mobile Stroke Unit | News | Daily Sun Villages

For stroke patients, time is a brain.

Because every second counts in stroke recovery.

UF Health recently launched its Mobile Stroke Unit Network, a network that will one day include UF Health The Villages Hospital. On Monday, the hospital gave the public the opportunity to experience Florida’s first mobile stroke unit, a unit similar to the response vehicle that will one day serve the area.

The new unit is the first of three planned and is expected to significantly reduce response time for stroke patients. It was unveiled earlier this month at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where it will serve the Alachua County area. The MSTU Villages has been commissioned.

We are very proud to launch the first mobile stroke unit network in Florida, said David Nelson, senior vice president of health affairs at the University of Florida and president of UF Health, in a statement. In healthcare, time matters. Our mobile stroke treatment unit will save you time. But more importantly, it will save lives, greatly reducing the risk of death or disability from stroke.

Stroke is the leading cause of disability worldwide and the second leading cause of death, according to the World Health Organization. In 2020, someone in the United States died of a stroke approximately every 3 minutes and 17 seconds. In Florida alone, more than 15,000 people die every year.

To help save lives, the MSTU is equipped with a state-of-the-art diagnostic scanner, anti-clot drugs to treat ischemic stroke such as Tenecteplase or TNK; and tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA; reversal medications to treat hemorrhagic strokes, intravenous blood pressure medications, ambulatory resuscitation equipment and telemedicine technology.

Basically brought ERs up your alley, said Nicolle Davis, UF Healths mobile stroke program director and registered nurse. The unit will be staffed with a registered nurse specialist, a CT scan technician, a paramedic and a paramedic.

Davis said the main difference between the MSTU and a regular ambulance is the CT scan, as CT imaging is needed to diagnose stroke and distinguish between the two different types, ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke.

Ischemic stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted or reduced, after which brain cells begin to die within minutes. Hemorrhagic stroke occurs when one or more blood vessels in the brain rupture and bleed. Both have the potential to be deadly.

Regardless of the type, treatment within the first hour called the golden hour of symptom onset is critical for people with stroke. The typical patient loses 1.9 million neurons every minute a stroke goes untreated, according to the American Heart Association Journals.

The incidence of strokes is quite high, especially in retirement communities, said Dr. Anna Khanna, medical director of UF Health Shands Comprehensive Stroke Center and assistant professor of neurology at UF College of Medicine. This is why everything has been put in place to reduce the stroke mortality rate as well as the disability rate.

Studies from the University of Texas show improved clinical outcomes for stroke patients transported via a mobile stroke unit compared to a standard ambulance, including an increased likelihood of receiving TNK or tPA and a likelihood higher to avoid disability after treatment.

UF Healths Gainesville MSTU will work in cooperation with Alachua County Fire Rescue EMS and is expected to be deployed in late July 2023. UF Health expects The Villages MSTU to be completed in early 2024.

However, Khanna warns that it may take some time before mobile AVC units are financially viable for everyone.

Currently, Medicare and Medicaid do not recognize this as a service to people, she said. It’s still a very new concept, but we at the University of Florida believe that one life saved is worth the whole process.

Only 20 mobile stroke programs are operational nationwide at present. Khanna said the next goal is to demonstrate to the government that MSTUs are a necessary service by publishing more studies like the one presented by the University of Texas at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference. in 2021. It showed that a third of patients treated by a mobile stroke unit were treated within an hour of symptom onset, compared to just 3% of patients transported by a standard ambulance.

The entire UF Healths MSTU program was funded by donations, with $1.5 million in funds provided by an anonymous donor. An additional $1 million donation was made by the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports the hospital, to help fund the construction of The Villages MSTU.

Residents of The Villages move here to enjoy an active and vibrant quality of life and a stroke can be a major setback, said Jenna Krager, president of the Foundation. Having a service for someone who has a stroke so that they can preserve that quality of life is a win for everyone.

During Monday’s event, villagers such as Don Brozick of the Village of Pine Hills were able to observe features of the MSTU up close. Brozick, supervisor of CDD 11 and chairman of the project’s advisory committee, looks forward to the arrival of MSTU from The Villages.

Brozick, who also serves as commissioner of The Villages Division 2 softball league, is all too aware of the dangers surrounding strokes. Two players in the league have suffered a stroke this year.

One of them developed symptoms of a stroke and did not receive treatment until a few days later, a delay according to Brozick having cost the player dearly. The other player immediately recognized the signs of a stroke and received prompt treatment, which ultimately led to a much faster recovery.

I’m really impressed with the idea that they’re going to have one of those units here,” Brozick said. I would love to have four in The Villages alone.

Lead writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or [email protected].