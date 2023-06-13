Actor and CT native Treat Williams killed in VT motorcycle accident

This is a carousel. Use the Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Treat Williams, a Connecticut native, the actor best known for his starring role in the TV show ‘Everwood’ and for playing George Berger in the movie ‘Hair,’ was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday in Vermont , state police said. He was 71 years old.

Williams was born in Stamford and grew up in Rowayton, sailing the Long Island Sound, he recalled in a interview with Vermont Magazine.A keen pilot, Williams, who attended Kent School,learned to fly at Candlelight Farms Airport, a grass strip outside Danbury. Last month the actor returned to Stamford for the 60th birthday Stage Door meeting for young people, an independent summer theater program featuring high school and college students from Stamford. Williams, and many other cast members, went on to award-winning careers in the arts.

At the time of his death, Williams was listed as a resident of Manchester Center, Vermont, according to the accident report.

I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented, his agent, Barry McPherson, told People magazine.

He was an actor, McPherson said. The filmmakers loved him. It has been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.

Vermont State Police say Williams was riding a 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle north on Highway 30 when the accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Monday in Dorset, a small town in southwest Vermont about 40 minutes north of Bennington.

State police say the driver of a 2008 Honda Element pulled over, signaled a left turn into a parking lot, then pulled into the motorcycle’s travel lane.

Williams “was unable to avoid a collision and was ejected from his motorcycle”, suffering “severe” injuries, state police said. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY, where he was pronounced dead.









The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries in the accident, according to state police, and was not hospitalized.

“The investigation into this crash is in its early stages,” Vermont State Police said in a statement.

Between 2002 and 2006, Williams starred as Dr. Andrew Brown on Everwood, a show about a widowed surgeon who moved to a town in Colorado, the Associated Press reported.

Earlier in his career, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his portrayal of George Berger in the 1979 film adaptation of “Hair.”