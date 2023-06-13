Did members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces help make this Bollywood video?
Claim:
Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces helped produce a Bollywood-style video that started going viral in May 2023.
Rating:
Context
Of all the performers in the clip, it was unclear who, exactly, was military or civilian. However, an orchestra with the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was depicted on screen and listed in the video’s YouTube caption, proving that at least some participants were military personnel. Additionally, a commander leading the Ukrainian defense of Mykolaiv was mentioned in the video’s acknowledgments.
In May 2023, a Bollywood-style video started going viral Twitter And Telegramwhich allegedly showed members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.Reverse Image Search Resultsrevealedthat the New York Post too covered the subject.
Feed this cringe straight into my veins. Ukraine is now producing wartime propaganda in the style of Bollywood dance videos. pic.twitter.com/5LYZdKBxwy
The statement was true; At least some of the people depicted onscreen were military personnel. The video was recorded in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, and was first poston lineon May 202023, by the YouTube account of TPK CARD a television and radio network.The video was intended as a parody of the Oscar winner“Naatu Naatu“India Song”RRR“movie, acontroversialfilm set in pre-independent India and released in 2022.
Coincidentally, the original “RRR” scene had beenshotright outside the Mariinsky Palace, the official residence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in 2021, months before Russia invaded the country.Many Indian news outlets share the 2023 parody video depicting members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The parody showed a military ceremony, with lyrics that directly referenced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to the English subtitles, the lyrics included phrases such as “There is no point in negotiating with terrorists, because terrorists only understand the language of force” and “So Putin will have to back off, hide in the Kremlin and fuck “. It also showed Ukrainian soldiers dancing, operating drones and chanting, ‘Russian orcs will keep complaining, saying they’re fighting NATO’ and ‘those are just lame excuses’.
The caption of the parody video on YouTube stated that amilitary bandthree dance groups and the Mykolaiv Vocational College of Culture participated in the video. The Military Orchestra of the406eseparate artillery brigade of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forceswasvisiblein the recording andshare the parody video on his Facebook page.Dmytro MarchenkoTHEancientboss of one of the departments of the Armed Forces and a commander at the head of the Ukrainian Defense of Mykolaiv, was mentioned in the acknowledgments, although it was not depicted on screen. Additionally, the logo visible at the end of the video, a blue shield and a yellow shield with an eagle suggested that the military approved of the video.
Jane Fedotova, thevice-president ofLiberal Democratic League of Ukrainewas among the first to share parody video on Twitter, writing,“In the original scene [from ‘RRR’]the main characters express their protest against the British officer (colonizer) for not allowing them to meet with a song” And “the Ukrainian version is against the Russian Federation.”
Abrams, Simon. “The Man Behind India’s Controversial Global Blockbuster ‘RRR.'” the new yorkerFebruary 16, 2023. www.newyorker.comhttps://www.newyorker.com/culture/the-new-yorker-interview/the-man-behind-indias-controversial-global-blockbuster-rrr-ss-rajamouli.
“Defender of Mykolaiv Dmytro Marchenko. The story of a general whose leaders did not let the Russians take over the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine.” We are UkrainiansAugust 30, 2022, https://www.weareukraine.info/defender-of-mykolaiv-dmytro-marchenko-the-story-of-a-general-whose-leadership-did-not-let-the-russians-capture- the-southern-ukrainian-city-of-mykolaiv/.
“And the Oscar goes to RRR! Naatu Naatu becomes the first song from an Indian film to win an Oscar. IndiaTimesMarch 13, 2023, https://www.indiatimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/rrrs-naatu-naatu-wins-the-oscars-595660.html.
Ukrainian soldiers parody Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’. June 10, 2023, https://nypost.com/2023/06/10/ukrainian-soldiers-spoof-oscar-winning-naatu-naatu-song/.
Mykolaiv 21 Higher Vocational School | ETFs. https://www.etf.europa.eu/en/projects-campaigns/partners/higher-vocational-school-no-21-mykolaiv. Accessed June 13, 2023.
“Liberal Democratic League of Ukraine at LYMEC.” LYMEC, https://www.lymec.eu/liberaldemocraticleagueofukraine. Accessed June 13, 2023.
Naatu Naatu Full Video Song (Telugu) [4K] | RRR | NTR, Ram Charan | MM Keeravaani | SS Rajamouli. www.youtube.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsU0CGZoV8E. Accessed June 13, 2023.
RRR (Rise Roar Revolt). Directed by SS Rajamouli, DVV Entertainment, 2022.
“Ukrainian soldiers dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’, video goes viral.” NDTV.Com, https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/ukraine-soldiers-dance-to-naatu-naatu-video-is-viral-4090030. Accessed June 13, 2023.
“Watch: Ukrainian Army’s Hilarious Parody of ‘RRR’ Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Goes Viral.” India timeMay 30, 2023. The Economic Times – The Times of Indiahttps://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/telugu/movies/news/watch-ukrainian-militarys-hilarious-parody-of-naatu-naatu-song-from-rrr-goes-viral/articleshow/100612059.cms? from=lol.
1.25 . https://nv.ua/ukr/ukraine/events/generali-peremogi-nv-nazivaye-25-nayvplivovishih-ukrajinskih-viyskovih-50276584.html. Accessed June 13, 2023.
Naha. Naatu Naatu. www.youtube.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmW6T1fBhug. Accessed June 13, 2023.
RRR: , . https://umoloda.kyiv.ua/number/0/119/162028. Accessed June 13, 2023.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos