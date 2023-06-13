Treat Williams is dead: The Everwood actor was in a motorbike accident





Actor Treat Williams, who starred in the 1979 film version of the musical Hair and the television series Everwood, has died. He was 71 years old. Williams died Monday evening in Dorset, Vermont, following a motorcycle accident, according to a statement from his family. As you can imagine, we are shocked and deeply grieving at this time, the statement continued. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life, and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in it all. Other Williams films include The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City, Smooth Talk, Once Upon a Time in America, The Late Shift, 127 Hours and Run Hide Fight. On Everwood, Williams played Dr. Andrew Andy Brown from 2002 to 2006, earning two Screen Actors Guild nominations. His other TV credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Chicago Fire, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods, White Collar and The Simpsons. Williams also starred as Danny Zuko in the Broadway musical Grease from 1972 to 1980. Born in Stamford, Connecticut, Williams said Vermont Magazine in 2021, he discovers his passion for theater in seventh grade. He then trained with Sandra Seacat of the Actors Studio. Every time you heard that audience there and you heard the kids coming to see Grease on Broadway for the first time from New Jersey or California or the Midwest, you could feel how excited they were to be in a Broadway theatre. , Williams told Vermont Magazine that he played Danny Zuko. Every time that curtain went up, I always knew it was a whole new group of people. It was the best part of Broadway. Treat Williams starred in the 1979 film adaptation of Hair opposite Annie Golden. Williams also recalled his twelfth and final audition for the 1979 film Hair, in which he played Berger. At the start of the monologue, I started to take off all my clothes, he said of the audition. At the end of the monologue, I stood naked in front of them. After the monologue, they clapped, and I told them, that’s all I have. I don’t know what else I can give you. Williams was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 1996 for his role as Agent Michael Ovitz in HBO’s The Late Shift and for three Golden Globe Awards: in 1985 for A Streetcar Named Desire, in 1982 for Prince of the City and in 1980 for Hate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/obituaries/2023/6/12/23758987/treat-williams-dead-actor-obituary-motorcycle-everwood-hair-prince-city The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos