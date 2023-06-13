Belle Fourche artists go Hollywood





BELLE FOURCHE, SD (KELO) — This fall, world-renowned director Martin Scorsese’s new film will feature a Black Hills artistry. Two local Belle Fourche businesses have teamed up to supply the film’s assets. Jack Scholl is no stranger to working with Hollywood, once producing hats for Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. This experience led to another run with Hollywood. “Jackie Bullock is a costume coordinator for Hollywood. Her husband used to come here, and I made him a hat. They always wanted me to do something for them, and then they approached me about this next movie,” said said hat maker Jack Scholl. Jack Scholl had to create two different styles and four lines for Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. And hats weren’t the only products made for the film. “We made 30 pairs of boots for the background players, who were mostly Osage Indians from Oklahoma,” said Cowboys Too owner George Wilson. Something We Can Do Together: Prom to the Retiree Community

And while producing hats and boots for a Hollywood blockbuster was exciting, it was no small feat. As it took just under a month to do all the work. “I think it was like 12 hours later after the boots arrived, George put them in his truck and drove to Oklahoma to meet that deadline,” said Michelle Evans, manager of Cowboys Too. No matter where you’re from, seeing your work on the big screen can be a bit surreal. “It’s a pretty good feeling, one of the things about making hats for movies is that I put my heart and soul into making them look good,” School said. Weather Hat and Cowboy Too love helping Black Hills residents and can now add Hollywood stars to that list. Killers of the Flower Moon is released nationwide in October.

