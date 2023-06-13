An endless parade of cameos does not save the exhausting film

Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe For The Obsessed Daily Beasts View Ignore newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.

Skip: the flash

the flash spends most of its bloated runtime relying on cameos from the DC Cinematic Universe’s past, hoping that fan service will cover up Ezra Miller’s alleged transgressions. How unfortunate, since Miller is actually the best part of this restless schlock.

Meet Allegra Franks:

Early in the flash, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) aka The Flash himself is in Gotham City, rescuing average citizens from falling buildings and sinkholes, like it’s a superhero obligation. He’s had Alfred (Jeremy Irons) on the phone, giving him updates on when Barry might expect Gotham’s true savior to arrive.

I’m basically the janitor of the Justice League, Barry tells Alfred, who is well aware of that; it’s the messes of the Batmans that the Flash is usually called upon to clean up. A superhero fan who’s been waiting for Barry Allens’ return since he last appeared in 2017 Justice League might find this line a sarcastic, earned dig in the DC Cinematic Universes set of super-powered fuckers. But for the rest of us, it’s deeply ironic: the flash (released June 16) became the Justice League franchises mess to mop up, a giant hole in the wall that DC Studios tried to hide with paint.

See: Based on a true story

Based on a true story is a witty, ultra-binge-able send-off of America’s obsession with true crime, led by the hugely charismatic couple of Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. You need their magnetism to forget about all those plot holes.

Here’s Coleman Spilde’s take:

Society’s fascination with true crime isn’t exactly hidden. What was once relegated to a subset of people watching Deadline a little too eagerly has blossomed into a massive multimillion-dollar industry, spanning podcasts, docuseries, books, and some of the craziest Reddit threads you’ll ever stumble into on a dark and stormy night.

Almost as ubiquitous as true crime-obsessed media is the entertainment that confuses them. The genre has been parodied on shows like american vandal And Only murders in the buildingas well as falsified in a Portlandia sketch and one Swarm side story. There’s even a new documentary that explores the real dangers of becoming callous to violent crime. Now all those cautionary tales and hysterical send-offs have been lumped together in Based on a true storywhich is now airing on Peacock.

Skip: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is massive machine mayhem that will have you begging for the return of Michael Bays. Six films of pure, robotic maximalism fade into one episode entirely dependent on nostalgia, until the twist ends.

Meet Nick Schagers:

It says a lot about our current landscape of sterile, creative blockbusters that Michael Bay, once the paragon of ugly, unbridled excess, now stands as the last bastion of auteurist style and invention. Where are the directors’ gratuitous flashes, crackles, stereotypes and jingoism, which burned the eyes, offended the ears and coerced the mind into weary submission? Facing the masts of today’s Marvel-grade assembly line, Bays’ self-absorbed odes to enormity not only look like quaint relics of a bygone era (which, at the time, many were eager to see end), but to examples of extravagant vision and skill, made by an artist whose gung-ho personality has imbued every image with his youthful, militaristic and sexualized spectacular.

Confronted with the preposterous prodigality of the 2017s Transformers: The Last Knight (which remains, to this day, the director’s fifth and final franchise entry), I wrote, That Bay is able to stage a computerized pandemonium with that rapid-fire scale, sound, and automotive commercial elegance n is not an easy task; good luck finding someone else who can take the reins of this Hasbro-based franchise. Travis Knights 2018 Bumblebee spin-off proved that point to a tee, opting for a more heartfelt, muted approach that drained the action of its crazy life force, and its doubling backed by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

See: I have neverSeason 4

I have neverNetflix’s final season brings a sweet coming-of-age story to a near-perfect ending, bursting with bright colors and a tender heart. High school graduations, virginity, and self-acceptance are all part of the show’s final hurrah.

Here’s Laura Bradleys take:

As a millennial who grew up on soapy dramas like CO, Gossip Girli could tell from the start that Netflixs I have never would be a different beast. But it’s not just the shows South Asian representation that breaks stereotypesor the fact that it focuses on nerds the freaks and geeks without making them look like losers that made this series so far apart. It’s not just because of the immaculate dressing rooms, which color the runway world with an imagination and audacity worthy of adolescence.

Instead, as Mindy Kaling and Lang Fishers’ brilliant comedy wraps up Thursday, it’s the thoughtful heart at its center that has made it so ever joyful to watch.

