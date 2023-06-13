Mount Clemens will celebrate Juneteenth with a pair of community festivals – Macomb Daily





Mount Clemens will observe Juneteenth with a pair of celebrations this weekend, including the first-ever Juneteenth Festival in the city The Mount Clemens Juneteenth Committee, made up of Macomb County organizations and community members, will hold their second annual event at the Cairns Community Centre. Their celebration will begin on Friday and end on Monday, a day designated as a federal holiday. Titled A CommUNITY Family Reunion, the celebration will include games, food, music, guest speakers, arts and crafts for children and mental health care resources, according to Malea Howard, president of the 2023 committee. “We wanted to focus on unity and togetherness – something that’s family-friendly,” Howard said in a statement. Theresa Scruggs McGarity, co-chair of the committee, added, “Each year, we aim to honor and celebrate this historic moment while promoting education, cultural understanding and unity among all members of the community. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. This milestone in American history represents the resilience, strength and triumph of the human spirit, event organizers said. June 19 became a federal holiday in 2021. Weekend events include: Friday 6 to 9 p.m. — the Meet Up, a gathering to bring together organizations and individuals who support people struggling with homelessness, unemployment, food insecurity, financial hardship, mental or medical health issues and other challenges. Chicken and fish dinners will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to a local scholarship.

Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Family fun day with games, including indoors chess, checkers, spades, UNO and board games. Outdoors lawn games including cornhole, Frisbees, sack races, football and hula hoops.

chess, checkers, spades, UNO and board games. Outdoors lawn games including cornhole, Frisbees, sack races, football and hula hoops. Sunday 6-9pm — Desserts with Dad, a Nothing Bundt Cakes will provide free cakes while supplies last until the end of Father’s Day.

Monday 2pm-6pm — Free At Last, the final celebration of June 19 will present live music, food trucks, commercial and community vendors, bouncy houses and games. Meanwhile, downtown Mount Clemens will host its first Juneteenth Festival on Friday and Saturday. The event offers two days of reflection, celebration and solidarity with local businesses, as well as food, unique vendors, art and entertainment, according to Michelle Weiss of the Downtown Development Authority. A variety of vendors will be represented at this year’s show, including: KeiKei Kandid Collection Custom T-shirts

Art by Lindsay Tyler original paintings and fine art prints

Authentic Creations Jewelry semi-precious stone jewelry

Classic Sales women’s clothing store

Satisfying Creations Baked Goods & Dessert Cups

Mount Clemens Craft Company market bags, halters, baskets, plant hangers Activities will take place on Macomb Place between N. Main and Pine streets. Hours

are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2023/06/13/mount-clemens-to-celebrate-juneteenth-with-a-pair-of-community-festivals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos