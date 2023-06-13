Sikkim: Five tourists escape death in Bollywood-style rescue operation by BRO jawans





By Dipaneeta Das: In a scene straight out of a Bollywood movie, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) rescued five tourists from a waterfall that turned into a torrent in Sikkim’s Singtam district. BRO jawans took the backpackers out on Monday after their car got stuck between rocks in the waterfall. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m., the BRO said in a statement. “On June 11, due to heavy rain, a small waterfall turned into a massive torrent of waterfall, washing away a certain portion of the road from Singtam to Dikchu. Unknown of the change in weather conditions and roads, a Mahindra Bolero vehicle carrying four passengers and the driver attempted to cross the waterfall at around 3:30 a.m., but the force of the water was too great even for the powerful vehicle,” the statement added. The vehicle was swept away but was lucky to get stuck against some rocks which prevented it from falling into the deep gorge below. This led to a traffic of seven hours. “They couldn’t get out because the doors were jammed by the rocks on one side while the force of the water prevented them from opening the doors on the other. The brave jawans of BRO put their own lives in danger and reached the vehicle through the huge waterfall and ensured the passengers a quick and safe rescue,” the statement read. BRO sources explained that the waterfall formed into a torrent of waterfall due to continuous rainfall caused by southwest monsoon winds on Sunday evening. The incessant rains have led to the washout of the Singtam-Dikchu road in East Sikkim district. The BRO was able to rescue all the passengers and the driver of the vehicle around 5:30 a.m. after nearly an hour of effort. However, the extrication of the Bolero vehicle could not be carried out because the force of the water was too great for the men to handle manually. The ground officer directed the assembly of all BRO earth-moving machinery held nearby to prevent the vehicle from falling. The road was finally cleared around 9:30 a.m.

