Here’s What All The Adult Harry Potter Stars Looked Like When They Were Younger

We’ve seen Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint grow up before our eyes, but what about the adult stars of the Harry Potter series? What did they look like before becoming teachers and principals?

Keep reading to see what your favorite Hogwarts teachers looked like before Hogwarts was even a thing. THE Harry Potter The show is full of fantastic British actors who have built entire careers before they even waved a wand or rode a broomstick.

Alan Rickman





This is a photo of Professor Snape himself, this is Alan Rickman in a 1978 production of Romeo and Juliet. Rickman plays Tybalt, Juliet’s angry cousin. With a voice like his, it’s hard not to be seen as a villain.

Snape was kind of a villain, but the character gave Rickman the chance to show his softer side. Snape’s story will always be one of my favorites in the Harry Potter series.

David Thewlis

David Thewlis is quickly becoming one of my favorite actors. From his time as Professor Remus Lupin in Harry Potter to his work on Fargo at his last dubbing concert in Big mouththis guy has reach. Thewlis began his professional acting career in 1987.

Julie Walters

Why yes, it’s the gorgeous Mrs. Weasley long before she had seven red-haired children. Julie Walters first rose to prominence playing the title role in Rita’s education. She has won many acting awards and recently she played Rosie in Mama Mia! Here we go again.

Emma Thompson

We really are not worthy of the great Emma Thompson. She was almost unrecognizable as Professor Sybil Trelawney in the Harry Potter series. Thompson has been active in the acting community since 1982. Here is a photo of her on the set of the BBC TV adaptation of Olivia Manning’s novels fortunes of war in 1987.

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman played Sirius Black in the Harry Potter movies. It seems like every British actor has ever had a role in the Harry Potter universe. This man is an acting powerhouse and he’s always been able to completely disappear into a character. It was his job in Sid and Nancy which really put it on the map.

Maggie Smith

Yes, she is the one and only Lady Maggie Smith. You probably know her best as Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter, or as Lady Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham on Downton Abbey. Maggie Smith started acting in 1956, and she is currently working on a Downton Abbey movie.

Ian Hart

Ian Hart played the stuttering Professor Quirrell in the first Harry Potter movie. He also provided the voice for the CGI version of Voldemort affixed to the back of his head. Hart also played John Lennon in three different productions, and he played Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in the movie Finding Neverland.

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter began acting in 1983. She began her film career playing the title role in Mrs Joan, and playing Lucy Honeychurch in A room with a view. She was absolutely terrifying as Bellatrix LeStrange in the Harry Potter movies. This lady really can do it all.

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes looks gorgeous in this portrait, but he looks pretty awful when he’s in his full Voldemort makeup. That’s right, it’s the Dark Lord himself. Ralph Fiennes has had an incredible acting career, and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon.

Robbie Coltrane

He’s a young Robbie Coltrane. He started acting in 1979. You probably know him best as Rubeus Hagrid, Hogwarts groundskeeper and Care of Magical Creatures professor. He looks really different without the long hair and the giant beard. Coltrane is currently hosting a true crime series titled, Critical Evidence by Robbie Coltrane.

David Bradley

David Bradley started acting in 1971. He’s over seventy now, but he did a lot of TV acting when he was younger. He played Argus Filch in all Harry Potter movies, and he played Walder Frey in the HBO series Game Of Thrones.

Imelda Staunton

Imelda Staunton was a stage actress who starred in musicals before becoming Dolores Umbridge’s teacher in the Last Four Harry Potter movies. She looks much sweeter in this photo than in the movies. Many people dislike Professor Umbridge as a character more than they like Lord Voldemort.

Warwick Davis

Warwick Davis played Ewock Wicket in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the JediProfessor Son Flitwick in the Harry Potter series, and Griphook in the Harry Potter series. It’s two Harry Potter characters for a brilliant actor. I had no idea Flitwick and Griphook were played by the same person.

Richard Harris

Richard Harris played Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone And Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Unfortunately, he died before he could reprise his role as Dumbledore in the remaining six films. Her very first lead role was in sports life in 1963.

Michel Gambon

After the death of Richard Harris, Michael Gambon took over the role of Albus Dumbledore. Her performance was different from Harris’s, and at first fans had a hard time adjusting to it. Jude Law plays a young Albus Dumbledore in the fantastic beasts movies, and a lot of fans think Jude Law looks a lot like a young Michael Gambon.

Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh played Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. If you studied Hamlet In high school, you probably watched him play the main character while you tried not to get caught texting in class. Harry Potter simply wouldn’t be an iconic British classic without Kenneth Branagh.

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson had supporting roles in Braveheart, Lake Placid, Mission Impossible 2, And New York Gangs before playing Professor Alastor Moody in the Harry Potter Movies. In fact, he played Barty Crouch Jr. dressed as Alastor Moody in the fourth film. Brendan’s son, Domhnall Gleeson, plays Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter movies.

John Cleese

John Cleese is best known for co-founding Monty Python and featured in all Monty Python movies. He played Nearly Headless Nick in the Harry Potter movies, and he voiced Fiona’s father in the last three Shrek movies. This man is a verifiable legend.

Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw has starred in many successful films, including my left foot And Anna Karenina. She plays Harry’s Aunt Petunia in The Eight Harry Potter movies. Most recently, Fiona had a supporting role in the Emmy-nominated television series, Kill Eve.