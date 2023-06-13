Did MoonPay give Hollywood celebrities Bored Ape NFT to raise their price and raise their profile?





It’s no secret that there’s an ongoing class action lawsuit against some of Hollywood’s biggest names for promoting Bored ApeNFT without declaring their financial interests. Now the block has reported its sources confirmed that MoonPay, a multi-billion digital currency industry startup, has in fact offered high profile celebrities Bored Ape NFT to boost its profile. While MoonPay denies the allegations, saying it charged its celebrity customers the full price of NFTs, it declined to comment on when it charged them and whether or not they paid. The class action lawsuit, filed in 2022, alleges that celebrities promoted both the Bored Apes NFT collection and MoonPay itself without disclosing their financial interests. The revelations are another example of shenanigans in the industry. It’s also more proof that there’s nothing new here: existing financial and security laws apply to so-called digital assets, and those who violate them will be held accountable, no matter who they are. Which celebrities were involved and who has been brought to justice so far? Celebrities who have promoted Bored Apes on social media include Justin Bieber, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton. However, while they may get caught up in this particular scandal, they are far from the only celebrities involved in “crypto” schemes. Previously, boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., DJ Khaled and influencer Kim Kardashian have all been named and shamed, and in some cases fined, for their involvement inpromote ICOs. As the SEC steps up its enforcement on the industry, targeting some of its biggest players such as Coinbase (NASDAQ: CURRENCY) and Binance, we could see even more household names charged, fined, and worse for breaking the law. Bored monkeys are an embarrassment to the potential of NFTs Not only did the launch of Bored Apes crash the Ethereum blockchain, proving how unsuitable it is as a base layer for anything, they irreparably damaged the reputation of NFTs. It’s a shame because, as those who rely on utility blockchains know, NFTs can be so much more than JPEGs of monkeys scamming people out of millions. What are the real use cases for NFTs? Controlling access to venues and buildings, verifying the authenticity of luxury goods, tracking items in supply chains, tokenizing real estate, and creating new business models for artists are potential use cases for non-fungible tokens. However, for these use cases to be realized, “crypto” scams must die, and technically superior blockchains must be given the attention they deserve. Hopefully, as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brings down the hammer on the industry’s worst performers, the endless distractions fade to black, and those building the future on utilitarian blockchains like the BSV blockchain will show the world what this revolutionary technology can do. Discussion: How NFTs bridge the gap between platforms width=”562″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”> New to Bitcoin? Discover CoinGeekbitcoin for beginnerssection, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about the Bitcoinas originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and the blockchain.

