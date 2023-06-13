Bollywood roundup: Sonu Sood, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and more…

The upcoming film ‘Bawaal’, headlined by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will be released directly on the OTT. The film, which is set against the backdrop of World War II, was directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for “Dangal”.

A source close to the development said the film revolves around a slightly off-the-wall subject matter and does not fall into the category of a full-fledged commercial masala artist. The directors then decided that OTT would be the most suitable medium for the exposure of the film.

The film will now be released in October on Prime Video and an official announcement will be made soon. The source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sajid Nadiadwala (producer) had a chat with his actors, Varun and Janhvi, and it was only after they were all on the same page that he took that call. The whole team is convinced that ‘Bawaal’ will win over audiences on OTT”.

The source further mentioned, “The film is poetry in motion and is expected to reach an even wider audience on the digital medium which might not have been possible with a theatrical release. The idea is to go global with Bawaal and Amazon is the perfect partner for that reach.”

In a month of weddings, the countdown begins for Karan Deol & Drisha

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Dharmendra’s grandson (and Sunny Deol’s son) Karan Deol and Hindi film legend Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya kicked off their pre-wedding festivities late Monday evening with a cake cutting ceremony.

Besides extended family Deol, Sunny, Bobby and Abhay Deol, parents of Ranveer Singh, Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani, and producer Karim Morani joined the pre-wedding party.

Interestingly, Dharmendra plays a key role in Ranveer’s next film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” and he also starred in Bimal Roy’s last film, “Bandini” (1963).

At the pre-wedding ceremony, Karan and his fiancee Drisha – he wearing a blue kurta and she in a bright yellow sari – cut a cake and gave each other a bite, according to a video making the rounds on social media.

Karan, an aspiring actress, and Drisha, who is based in Dubai, where she works at a travel agency, have been seeing each other for some time. They got engaged a few months ago in a private ceremony and are getting married this month.

When Rakul Preet Felt Like a ‘Zombie’ After Intense Shooting Sequence for ‘I Love You’

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is preparing for her streaming release ‘I Love You’, has revealed that the intense 15-day filming streak for the upcoming romantic thriller has left her so exhausted and stressed that she feels felt like a “zombie” for a week and suffered from insomnia.

Rakul said she gave her one hundred percent to the role in ‘I Love You’, where she stars alongside Pavail Gulati.

About how she dealt with insomnia, the actress said, “We had 15 intense days of filming where I had to be in a stressed state of mind. I actually had insomnia, which has never happened to me in my life. It wasn’t going well with my body. I thought maybe I was too restless. I tried taking melatonin and doubled the dose. For the first time in my life, I took that too but nothing helped.

“For a week I was a complete zombie. My mind was everywhere. My body went acidic and I was burping water. I had to take medication. I talked to my nutritionist, and she told me said your mind was playing tricks on me She told me your body thinks ‘you’re depressed or you’re really sad’ and that was while I was filming for 15 days That’s when that I really realized what the method of acting really is.

Rakul took three days off to recuperate, traveled out of town, and completely disconnected.

Presented by Jio Studios, “I Love You” is an Athena production and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterapal and Gaurav Bose.

The film is directed by Nikhil Mahajan and also stars Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar in key roles.

It will be released on June 16 on Jio Cinema.

