“Hair”, the actor of Everwood Treat Williams killed in a motorcycle accident in Vermont





DORSET, Vt. Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included leading roles in the television series Everwood and the movie Hair, died Monday after a motorcycle accident in Vermont, state police said. He was 71 years old. Shortly before 5 p.m., a Honda SUV was turning left in a car park when it collided with a Williams motorbike in the town of Dorset, according to a statement of the Vermont State Police. Williams could not avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said. Williams was wearing a helmet, police said. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized. He had signaled the bend and was not immediately arrested, although the crash investigation continued, police said. Williams, whose full name was Richard Treat Williams, lived in Manchester Center in southern Vermont, police said. His agent, Barry McPherson, also confirmed the actors’ deaths. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented, McPherson told People magazine. He was an actor, McPherson said. The filmmakers loved him. It has been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. Born in Connecticut, Williams made his film debut in 1975 as a police officer in the film Deadly Hero and went on to star in more than 120 television and film roles, including the films The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City and Once Upon a Time in America. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 film version of the hit musical Hair. He appeared on dozens of television shows, but was perhaps best known for his 2002-2006 starring role in Everwood as Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the Colorado mountain town of the same name. Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show Blue Bloods. Williams’ stage appearances included Broadway shows including Grease and Pirates of Penzance. Colleagues and friends praised Williams as kind, generous and creative. Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America, actor James Woods tweeted. He can be quite lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his good humor and resilient sense of humor were a godsend. I really loved him and I’m devastated that he’s gone. Working with Treat Williams on Mamets Speed ​​the Plow in Williamstown in ’91 was the start of a great friendship, tweeted writer, director and producer Justine Williams. Shit, shit. Deal, you were the best. I like you. Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous and creative man, actor Wendell Pierce tweeted. In no time, he quickly made friends with me and his adventurous spirit was contagious. We worked on only one movie together, but we’ve connected occasionally over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP. ” Previous Tony Awards: lots of songs, dance, good humor and history Following ” The Beatles release their “last” record. AI made this possible.

