Hollywood underestimated Jessica Biel. So she bet on herself and won.

It seems impossible now, but once upon a time Hollywood didn’t quite know what to do with Jessica Biel. After rising to prominence in the mid-’90s as the eldest daughter of a Protestant pastor on the WB-CW family drama 7th Heaven, Biel made her mark on the big screen, starring in films such as The Illusionist. , The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and (perhaps most regrettably) I now pronounce you Chuck & Larry.

Although she worked steadily, Biel felt the industry viewed her as just another pretty face, stranded on Jessica Island (population: Biel, Chastain, Alba). She had been in her career for decades when she started a recurring guest role as an enhanced, animated version of herself on Netflixs BoJack Horseman in 2016, poking fun at herself and less than memorable ones she had portrayed on screen.

I am jessica Biel, she tells a barista who does not recognize her. From Stealth, ‘Summer Catch, Rules of Attraction When none of these titles refresh baristas’ memories, Biels Hollywood alter-ego sighs and refers to the scantily clad photo shoot she did it during the wholesome series that launched her career: The girl from 7th heaven who stripped naked for this magazine.

Oooh, yeah, the barista replies with belated recognition. The running joke picks up later in the episode when Biel, desperate for service at a same busy cafe, shouts I’m the famous actress Jessica Biel! I’m one of the Jessicas!

Bienne had known for a long time that she was capable of being more than just one of the Jessicas, and she said so in interviews throughout the early days of her post-breakout career. I crave something dark and deep and complicated when it comes to acting, she told ContactMusic.com in 2012.

Biel finally found the project she was looking for in The Sinner, a 2017 psychological thriller launched with a mystery surrounding a woman who commits a brutal and seemingly unprovoked murder while spending the day with her family on a crowded beach. The American series was the first TV show helmed by Biels’ production company Iron Ocean Films, which she launched with producing partner Michelle Purple.

The role, opposite Bill Pullman, earned Biel his first major nominations, including an Emmy nod for best lead actress in a limited series or movie.

Biel and Purple met, somewhat ironically, on the set of the 2005 action movie Stealth, where Purple served as producer. Although far from a defining credit for either, Stealth would prove essential for Biel and Purple, as it was there that they realized they had similar frustrations and ambitions in this regard. regarding the entertainment industry.

I didn’t feel very fulfilled creative in my career at that time and wanted to own it, Biel recalled recently on Zoom, with Purple by his side.

Almost 20 years after their affair around the films of John Hughes and their desire to tell interesting stories about women, Biel and Purple easily finish each other’s sentences. In addition to The Sinner, which became an anthology that aired for four seasons in the United States, the duo produced acclaimed series, including the Hulus miniseries True Crime Candy (based on the story of Candy Montgomery, a woman in Texas home who was tried for murdering her neighbor Betty Gore) and Freeforms Cruel Summer, who drew record ratings for the YA-centric Network in its first season and recently returned for a second installment.

One of our big mandates when we sat down and started the business together was to create roles for other women, Purple said. By all accounts, they were successful and not just in terms of roles for Biel, who directed The Sinner Season 1 and played the title role (opposite Melanie Lynskey as Gore) in Candy. . Subsequent seasons of The Sinner have featured Carrie Coon, Hannah Gross and Alice Kremelberg, while Cruel Summer is generating buzz for its young leads. Biel and Purples’ production efforts put them in the company of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria and other actresses who set out to create more opportunities for women in Hollywood.

The first years were difficult. It was a nightmare. Let’s just say it like it was, Biel said. It was horrible.

At the time, Biel and Purple knew of only one female-led production company: Flower Films, founded by Drew Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen. Were friends with them. We love what they do, said Purple. But everyone wanted us to do what they were doing.

Which were, like, really hardcore rom-coms, Biel added. They Do it, but. We weren’t just trying to grab onto their coattails and ride off into the sunset.

We did nothing for years, added Biel. It was really hard, and it was really disheartening.

A turning point came when Purples husband Bill Purple directed Biel in the 2008 short Hole in the Paper Sky. Purple encouraged Biel to gain experience outside of acting. I’ve done a lot behind the camera, Biel said. I pushed a cart. I did handicraft service. Iron Ocean went on to produce a few independent films, including The Book of Love (2016), starring Biel, Jason Sudeikis and Maisie Williams, and the scripted podcast became the Facebook Watch series Limetown (2019).

The first season of The Sinner was based on the novel of the same name by German author Petra Hammesfahrs, and Biel and Purple recall feeling like they had a potential hit on their hands so much that they kept the material closely. It’s ours, no one will take it from us, recalls Purple.

But you still don’t know, she added. You don’t know if it will work. You don’t know if it’s gonna resonate with people.

We put our heart and soul into these projects, then we send [them] in college and we’re crossing our fingers that people see in [them] what we are doing,” Purple added. The Sinner was the game-changing moment for us in that people looked at us differently. The industry took us a little more seriously.

Biel said they did not anticipate the show’s success, in part because neither she nor Purple had produced a television series. Putting together a team of writers, directors, and showrunners was completely new to them, and it felt like they were editing episodes as they delivered. It was chaos. So there wasn’t much time to dream about the future and think about accolades, Biel said. We just couldn’t believe we actually did the damn thing.

The Sinner aired its fourth and final season in 2021, just months after Cruel Summer premiered. Biel and Purple seemed to have found a niche in smart, twisty thrillers. The psychological thriller is just my favorite. I love the weird human brain, she says. I like to be on the edge of my seat as a viewer, and as an actor I like to step into these types of roles..

Although they like the genre, Biel and Purple intended not to limit themselves to a particular type of series. The Sinner is gritty and brooding, while Candy has a dark, comedic tone. (Biels’ husband, Justin Timberlake, makes a wry appearance in the latter.)

Cruel Summer introduced a mystery that spans multiple ’90s timelines and switches between the perspectives of its dueling protagonists (played by Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia), challenging viewers to decide who the real villain might be. In the wake of Pretty Little Liars and other teen-gone-rogue thrillers, Cruel Summer felt fresh in its portrayal of young adults facing tough choices and the consequences that come with them.

We were just really interested in looking at a world where we really let young men and women exist in that space because that’s happening, Biel said. Young men and women are constantly placed in high-risk situations.

Season 2, set in a fictional town in Washington State, features a similar Byzantine whodunnit set in the years before and after the year 2000.

“Cruel Summer really ticked a box for us,” Purple said, “because when we first met her, we were like, Wow! I had to tell Jessica she was too old to play. [either of the main characters], because you had roles where these young girls had to play not one character but three versions of that character. (It was a blow for me, jokes Biel.)

I spent a lot of my younger years playing somebody’s girlfriend, playing somebody’s date at the party, it was like girl #3, girl #4 and those young women start playing the roles of a lifetime at age 19, Biel said. I was so happy for them and so excited to be part of the creative team behind the scenes because I want something better for them better than the way I had it for sure.

Biel itself is reaping the benefits of an evolving (albeit slow) and more inclusive industry. It has changed so much in terms of camaraderie. It was like when I was younger that all the female actors were really pitted against each other, Biel said. Don’t talk about it, don’t see each other, don’t be in the waiting rooms at the same time all this fuss around trying to break us up and it’s very different now.

Biel and Purple currently have projects in development with Emily Mortimer and Rene Zellweger. Biel also recently met Elizabeth Olsen, who also starred as Candy Montgomery in the recent HBO series Love & Death. They’re also returning to their movie roots, building a slate of upcoming feature film projects.

We all worked hard to make great movies and TV and tell great stories, Biel said. And I don’t feel like I can’t pick up the phone and call Reese anymore [Witherspoon] and just say, Hey, I got this idea, are you going to listen to this pitch? I mean, maybe she’s busy, but I feel like Shell is taking my call.