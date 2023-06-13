Treat Williams, star of “Everwood” and “Hair”, died at 71 after a motorcycle accident in Vermont: “An actor of an actor”





Dorset, Vermont – Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” died Monday after a motorcycle accident in Vermont, police said. ‘State. He was 71 years old. Shortly before 5 p.m., a Honda SUV was turning left in a parking lot when it collided with Williams’ motorcycle in the town of Dorset, according to a Vermont State Police statement. “Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was ejected from his motorcycle. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead,” according to the press release. Williams was wearing a helmet, police said. Treat Williams at the premiere of “The Great Alaskan Race” on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood. Getty Images

The driver of the SUV was slightly injured and was not hospitalized. He had signaled the bend and was not immediately arrested although the crash investigation continues, police said. Williams, whose full name was Richard Treat Williams, lived in Manchester Center in southern Vermont, police said. His agent, Barry McPherson, also confirmed the actor’s death, telling CBS News, “Sadly Treat was killed tonight.” “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” McPherson told People magazine. “He was an actor’s actor,” McPherson said. “Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.” Born in Connecticut, Williams made his film debut in 1975 as a police officer in the film “Deadly Hero” and went on to star in more than 120 television and film roles, including the films “The Eagle Has Landed”. “, “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America”. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 film version of the hit musical “Hair.” He appeared on dozens of TV shows, but was perhaps best known for his 2002-2006 starring role in “Everwood” as Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed Manhattan brain surgeon who moves in with his two children in the Colorado mountain town of that name. . Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show “Blue Bloods.” Williams’ stage appearances included Broadway shows, with “Grease” and “Pirates of Penzance” among them. Colleagues and friends praised Williams as kind, generous and creative. “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming ‘Once Upon a Time in America,'” actor James Woods tweeted. “It can be quite lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his good humor and sense humor were a godsend. I really loved him and I’m devastated that he’s gone.” “Working with Treat Williams on Mamet’s ‘Speed ​​the Plow’ in Williamstown in 1991 was the start of a great friendship,” tweeted writer, director and producer Justine Williams. “Shit, shit. Deal, you were the best. I love you.” “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous and creative man,” tweeted actor Wendell Pierce. “In a short time, he quickly became friends with me and his adventurous spirit was contagious. We only worked on one film together, but sometimes connected over the years. Kind and generous with his advice and his support. RIP.” New trends

