Kiara Advani sums up 9 years in Bollywood with this adorable post





Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy: my chiaraliaadvani ) New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani has completed 9 years in the Bollywood film industry since her debut in 2014 with the movie ugly and she couldn’t be happier. On the occasion of this great feat, the actress, who married Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year posted the image of a handwritten note, thanking her “well-wishers” for helping her on her journey through the abundance of love and support. The note read: “To my dearest supporters, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and giving me so much love throughout these 9 years. This journey would not be the same without each of you. I am grateful to have had the chance to be a part of your family and your life. Thank you for supporting me through all my ups and downs and for making me the person and actor who I am today.” Logging off, the actor wrote, “9 years and it feels like it’s only just begun. With gratitude in my heart and dreams in my eyes, I look forward to the journey ahead. together, to entertain you and give you all the happiness I can through my work…continue to learn and grow with you by my side. With love, always.” The post received a lot of love from the Bollywood fraternity. Actress Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Woohooooo!!! Keep killing,” while Tamannaah exclaimed, “Sooo cuteee.” Take a look at the post here: The year has started on a high note for actress Kiara Advani. In February, the actress got married to Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer after dating for some time. Currently, Kiara is busy promoting her upcoming movie with Kartik Aaryan, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Take a look at the movie trailer here: After the launch of the trailer for Satyaprem Ki Katha On Monday, the creators held a meeting for the team. The film’s main actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan attended the meeting at the film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s house. Kartik Aaryan posted a photo of the encounter and he wrote, “I couldn’t sleep last night due to nervousness and didn’t sleep today due to happiness. Devoured by love .” Look at: The trailer for Kiara’s upcoming film has also been reviewed by her husband Sidharth. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram story, the Majnu mission The actor shared his wife Kiara’s post and captioned it, “The trailer is lovely Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the #SatyaPremKiKatha team.” Kiara shared Sidharth’s post and wrote, “Thank you baby,” complete with heart and kiss emojis. Look at: Kiara Advani began her journey with the 2014 film ugly and has come a long way since. Some of his critically acclaimed films are Kabir Singh, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, to name a few. Kiara will next be seen in game changer next to RRR actor Ram Charan.

