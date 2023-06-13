Actor and former Parkite Treat Williams killed in motorcycle crash in Vermont

Actor Treat Williams attends the opening night premiere of ‘Howl’ at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City January 21, 2010. Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” died Monday after a motorcycle accident in Vermont, state police said. He was 71. File photo Peter Kramer/Ap

DORSET, Vermont Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the television series ‘Everwood’ and the movie ‘Hair’, died Monday after a motorcycle accident in Vermont, the city announced. state police. He was 71 years old.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a Honda SUV was turning left in a car park when it collided with Williams’ motorbike in the town of Dorset, according to a statement of the Vermont State Police.

“Williams could not avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead,” according to the press release.

Williams was wearing a helmet, police said.

The driver of the SUV was slightly injured and was not hospitalized. He had signaled the bend and was not immediately arrested, although the crash investigation continued, police said.

Williams, whose full name was Richard Treat Williams, lived in Manchester Center in southern Vermont, police said.

Williams had also lived in Park City. He came out West to appear on the Utah-based television series Everwood and moved with his family to Park City in 2003. When the series ended in 2006, “my wife and I looked at each other. and said we didn’t want to. leave this region, he told the Deseret News . “We fell in love with the place and wanted to stay.”

One of the things that kept them in Park City were the friends they made, the newspaper said in 2006, “including Air Supply singer/guitarist Graham Russell. In fact, Williams said he and Russell had teamed up to form a local band that played ‘rock ‘n’ roll’ for fundraising events.” Organizations such as the National Ability Center and Save the Children have benefited from their music. .

William’s agent, Barry McPherson, also confirmed the actor’s death.

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” McPherson told People magazine.

“He was an actor’s actor,” McPherson said. “Filmmakers loved him. He’s been at the heart of… Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

Born in Connecticut, Williams made his film debut in 1975 as a police officer in the film “Deadly Hero” and went on to appear in more than 120 television and film roles, including films “The Eagle Has Landed”, “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America”.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 film version of the hit musical “Hair.”

He appeared on dozens of TV shows, but was perhaps best known for his 2002-2006 starring role in “Everwood” as Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed Manhattan brain surgeon who moves in with his two children in the Colorado mountain town of that name. .

Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show “Blue Bloods.”

Williams’ stage appearances included Broadway shows including “Grease” and “Pirates of Penzance.”

Colleagues and friends praised Williams as kind, generous and creative.

“Treat and I spent months in Rome filming ‘Once Upon a Time in America,'” actor James Woods tweeted. “He can be quite lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his good humor and sense resilient humor were a godsend. I really loved him and I’m devastated that he’s gone.

“Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s ‘Speed ​​the Plow’ in Williamstown in 1991 was the start of a great friendship,” tweeted writer, director and producer Justine Williams. “Shit, shit. Deal, you were the best. I like you.”

“Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous and creative man,” tweeted actor Wendell Pierce. “In a short time, he quickly became friends with me and his adventurous spirit was contagious. We only worked on one film together, but sometimes connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.”