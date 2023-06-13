Deal with Williams’ Hollywood legacy: Co-stars and friends pay tribute to the actor’s life and career

Treat Williams had a career spanning over 50 years in entertainment, with over 120 film, television and theater credits to his name when he tragically died in a motorcycle accident at 71.

Williams was a versatile and beloved actor on and off screen, with friends and co-stars sharing an outpouring of grief over his death.

The Connecticut-born actor made his theatrical debut and appeared in the original Broadway production of “Grease” as a replacement, Danny Zuko. (John Travolta also appeared in the Broadway production, as T-Bird Doody before playing Danny in the 1978 film).

He made his film debut in the 1975 film “Deadly Hero” as a police officer, before landing one of his best-known roles in “Hair.”

“Hair,” the 1979 film adaptation of the Broadway show, starred Williams as radical hippie George Berger in a star performance, which also earned him a Golden Globe New Star of the Year nomination. .

Beverly DAngelo, who co-starred in “Hair” with Williams, shared the final text exchange between the two after learning of Williams’ death.

She wrote, “Hey Treatski. Thanks for calling, love you,” and he replied with three heart emojis and “Good talk,” followed by a photo of the cockpit of an airplane that he was driving (a favorite pastime of the star).

“I was thanking him after our last phone call a few minutes earlier, wanted to commemorate him I guess – we always gave each other pep talks like the kids we had been,” DAngelo wrote on Instagram.

The two also starred in a 1984 TV movie “A Streetcar Named Desire,” with Williams as Stanley Kowalski, who is married to DAngelos Stella.

“As the years go by,” DAngelo shared. “Always revisiting the old and welcoming the new. Inner jokes and outward affection. Such a beautiful friendship, I hope you hear everyone singing your praises. Treat, I will miss you. I cry for you. Fly.”

Williams starred in a variety of movies in the 70s and 80s, including “Prince of the City,” which earned him a Best Actor Golden Globe nomination, Steven Spielberg’s World War II comedy “1941,” “The Eagle Has Landed” and “Once Upon an Era in America.”

James Woods, Williams’ “Once Upon a Time in America” ​​co-star, shared a loving tribute to the actor on Twitter.

“Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. He can be quite lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his good humor and resilient sense of humor were a godsend. really loved him and I’m devastated that he’s gone,” Woods said.

Williams’ career continued, with dozens of film roles including ‘The Phantom’, ‘The Devils Own’ and ‘The Deep End of the Ocean’, to name a few.

Kim Cattrall tweeted a photo of the two together from their 1999 film ’36 Hours To Die’ and wrote, “I’m in shock! RIP dear Treat. My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend.”

Throughout her career, Williams had made her fair share of television appearances before landing the lead role of Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown in 2002’s “Everwood.” The show followed Williams’ character moving her family into the fictional Colorado town, and starred Chris Pratt in a lead role.

Emily VanCamp, who played the love interest of Williams’ characters son, shared a young photo of Williams on her Instagram, writing, “The many times we worked together, always wonderful and I was always excited for next time. Sending all my love to your Treat family. Fly high my friend.

Williams later appeared in roles on “White Collar”, “Chicago Fire”, and “Chesapeake Shores”.

Matt Bomer has shared his grief for Williams, who played his father on the ‘White Collar’ series.

“It’s hard, and I don’t like to do this on social media, but I want to share how Treat Williams was an absolute treasure, both as an actor and as a person,” wrote Bomer on Instagram. “I was so honored that he agreed to play my dad on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy.”

He continued, “Please, you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I consider myself so lucky to have known you.”

Sharon Lawrence, who Williams starred with in the Hallmark movie ‘The Christmas House,’ tweeted photos from the set and wrote, “That’s what it’s like to be with #TreatWilliams. Always a joyful adventure. I’m just stunned. My heart aches for the loss. What a remarkable man.

Tributes also poured in from all over Hollywood from the actor’s friends, co-stars and famous fans, including Lou Diamond Phillips, Malcolm MacDowell, Sam Neill and more.

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also remembered the star with a post on her Instagram Stories (Alec and Williams had starred in the movie “Drunk Parents” together.)

“We feel sick, our hearts are broken, rest in peace dear friend,” Hilaria wrote.

Billy Baldwin also paid tribute to the late actor with a touching message on Twitter.

“He had it all. Smart. Talented. Funny. Charming. Successful. Handsome. Compassionate. Heart of gold. And that name Treat Williams. He really and deeply cared about what was happening here in America and around the world,” he wrote. .

Williams also appeared on “Dolly Partons Christmas on the Square” and recently had a recurring role on the CBS series “Blue Bloods,” alongside Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg.