Last Friday ladies night this month





Ivy Brooke Moore designs Ladies Night poster The area’s premier outdoor concert series, Final Friday in Boneyfiddle, run by The Boneyfiddle Project, opened a ninth season of free concerts to the community and continues that trend this month. This month’s theme is ‘Ladies Night’ and co-hosts Robert and Julia Black are delighted with the lineup, saying it will be a great continuation of the annual Ladies Night event. “Ladies Night will feature Town Folk, Ginger Wixx and Brother Smith. We don’t want to be pigeonholed into one genre of music, so we’re theming each event and booking entertainment that fits that theme,” Robert Black explained. am thrilled to hear Ginger Wixx live for the first time. Town Folk is a local trio that has wonderful young vocalist Macyn Johnson, Brother Smith is from Cincinnati and is one of the best bands in the area. Ladies Night will take place on June 30, from 5:30 p.m. “The Boneyfiddle Project is sponsoring this high-energy concert and will be selling food, refreshments and Last Friday merchandise. We recommend bringing a chair. Small coolers are allowed. We are in the DORA zone,” the website explained. “Remember this is a family event, so we expect consumers to be discreet.” The concert follows a successful season opening weekend of Final Friday and Music & Motion. “On May 26, we presented our first concert of the season “Music & Motion”. It was a great night full of great music, dancing, food and community spirit,” Black said. “The crowds were estimated at 2,000 people. Did an 8:00 ice race and the cars were parked on both sides of Second Street to Patties and Pints. All parking lots were full which is a sight you rarely see. We featured three energetic rock bands, Hot Rod DeVille, the Courtney Jo Band and Bad Habits! A mosh pit formed in front of the stage with 100 people dancing and generally having fun. After “Ladies Night,” the theme for the final Friday will be Portstock on July 28, with similar times to the July concert. “The season is booked and going to be great with local, regional and national artists,” Black said. “Not only have we booked Season Nine, but we’re preparing for Season 10, which will be a big deal, thanks to area businesses, Southern Ohio Medical Center, the Glockner family of dealers and the Scioto County Commissioners We’re going to bring in a lot of people to enjoy the live music this year and next. Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected]2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/2023/06/13/final-fridays-ladies-night-this-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos