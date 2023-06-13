West Hollywoods Ardor Offers Discounted Dinner For Industry Professionals





Inspired by the success of his initiative in New York, Chef John Fraser brings the Industry Table to his restaurant Ardor in West Hollywood at the Edition Hotel. The program offers industry professionals working in the hospitality industry the opportunity to dine at Ardor (or a number of its New York locations) at cost, which equates to a 70% discount. Fraser launched the program to offset the challenges of the pandemic and provide people in the industry with access to often expensive dining experiences. Citing community and camaraderie, aspects that Fraser feels have been diminished due to economic circumstances and the rising cost of meals, the Industry Table operates as a reserved table every night at the quaint restaurant in West Hollywood. . Industry tables begin tonight at Ardor, with potential contestants able to request one of the reservations on this website. The booking is for two people only, and at least one person must be currently employed in the hospitality industry. Alcohol is not included in the discount and the final bill will only be the cost of restaurant food. Paddington fans can congregate at the Langham in Pasadena Easily one of the most beloved films of all time, Paddington makes an appearance in Pasadena as part of the Langham hotel chains’ global partnership with the brand. With additional Paddington-themed tea services in locations including China, Australia, Indonesia and the UK, the luxury hotel group’s Southern California outpost will host the special services June 18 and 25 (after the first on June 11). Expect a hat from Uncle Pastuzos, an almond biscuit with pink lemon and a marmalade toast with candied orange and sponge cake. Kids can take home a Paddington soft toy, and reservations are available 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on those days. The cost is $75 per adult and $40 per child under 12. More Disney eats, but no need for the Disneyland ticket There are a host of changes to the proposed Disneyland Resorts Downtown Disney retail, an area that doesn’t necessarily require a ticket but puts diners at least close to the theme park action (or at least offers different food options). Ralph Brennans Jazz Kitchen has been renamed Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio with a refreshed interior and menu. Donuts Expressed serves New Orleans’ famous dessert while Clydes Hot Chicken brings Nashville’s specialty hot chicken on a stick. Find more information here. Less cheese in the 818 Sherman Oaks Cheesemakers have announced they will be closing soon after eight years in business. Owners Kia and Tyler wrote about the store website that it will operate for a few more weeks from Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the last week being planned for the beginning of July. Here’s what the duo wrote about the shutdown: We loved being part of this wonderful community. Believe us when we say the decision to close was not easy. As many of you know, our entire lives have been spent in this store. There are times when closing the shop feels like a failure. But stepping back and looking at what we’ve built here over the past eight years, we can only be proud. Changes to another cheese place, this time in Pasadena Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery has hit the two-year mark, which means big menu changes to be announced later this month, including new dishes, the return of some favorites (like the beloved soft serve) and large format starters to share. (including pork platter with sausage, pulled pork, maple glazed pork belly, etc.). Catch up on new-ish Agness details Blog. Free drinks for WGA members Foxhall Steakhouse joins the many restaurants and bars supporting striking WGA members, offering a free glass of wine or martini with the purchase of a meal. How Doritos Were Invented at Disneyland Finally, here’s a fun social media insight into the unique history of Doritos and how they came to be at Disneyland. The story goes that the founder of Frito-Lay convinced Walt Disney to open a Mexican restaurant called Casa de Fritos in the park. A representative from a local food company noticed that customers were simply throwing away uneaten tortillas, so he suggested frying them into french fries. The rest, as they say, is history:

