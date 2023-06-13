Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan grooves with Kajra Re, but not with Aishwarya Rai. Bollywood
Abhishek Bachchan relived memories of Kajra Re but without Aishwarya Rai. Recently, he matched the steps to the popular song with Nora Fatehi. Abhishek and Nora reunited for a dance movie directed by Remo DSouza and the video is from one of their closing parties. Read also : Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Compliment He Paid Aishwarya Rai After Watching Ponniyin Selvan II
Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi shared the video on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, It’s a wrap. She attended the party in a stunning black dress. Abhishek, in his casual look, joined her on the dance floor. As Nora showed off her smooth moves, Abhishek landed the Kajra Re hook.
Kajra Re
Kajra Re is a Bunty Aur Babli hit parade. The film starred Abhishek along with Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai made a special appearance in the dance song, which featured her with husband Abhishek and stepfather Amitabh.
Abhishek Bachchan’s next movie
Abhishek and Nora teamed up for director Remo D’Souza. Apparently he was named Dancing Dad. Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that Nora will be seen in a very important role and is expected to appear in a never-before-seen avatar. He also said that they filmed in Ooty recently. The film would be supported by a major OTT platform.
Although there has been no official announcement regarding Dancing Dad, Abhishek has several projects in the works. He will be seen in the Nikkhil Advani backed Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil comedy-drama KD. Abhishek is also a part of R Balki’s upcoming Ghoomer movie. It has Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. It is said to be inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-handed shooter known for winning two Olympic gold medals with his left hand while his other hand was injured.
Abhishek also has the untitled slice-of-life drama from filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Shooting for the film will begin in August this year. The actor was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, where he made a special appearance. On the other hand, Nora was last seen in B Praak and Jaani Achha Sila Diya’s music video with Rajkummar Rao.
