Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle crash in US





American actor Treat Williams, best known for his roles in the television series Everwood and the movies Hair And town prince, died following a motorcycle accident in the US state of Vermont. He was 71 years old. The crash involving Williams’ motorcycle and a car is reported to have happened at 5 p.m. local time on Monday in Dorset, Vermont. He was airlifted to hospital. There were no other injuries. A statement released by the actor’s family read: “It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Treat Williams passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. Like you can imagine, we are shocked and deeply bereaved by this time. (Top LR) Executive producer Greg Berlanti and Rina Mimoun, and (Bottom LR) actors Justin Baldoni, John Beasley, Stephanie Niznik, Vivien Cardone, Treat Williams, Gregory Smith, Emily VanCamp, Tom Amandes and Debra Mooney on stage in LA at the Everwood 15th Anniversary Reunion “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of this. It’s all so shocking right now, but know that Treat was deeply and deeply loved and respected by his family and all who knew him. “We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we process our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat has been appreciative of you all and continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.” In a stage and screen career spanning more than 50 years, the Connecticut-born Williams has been nominated for Emmys, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. On TV, he was best known for his role as Dr Andrew ‘Andy’ Brown on the acclaimed series Everwoodwhich took place from 2002 to 2006. His many TV credits also included Brothers Sisters, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The simpsons, chicago fire, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Blue blood And We own this town. On the big screen, Williams shot to fame with his role as George Berger in director Milo Forman’s 1979 adaptation of the hit musical. Hair. The same year, he starred in Steven Spielberg’s war comedy 1941. Williams’ most acclaimed film role was as Detective Daniel Ciello in director Sidney Lumet’s 1981 crime conspiracy thriller. town prince. We need your consent to load this YouTube contentWe use YouTube to manage additional content which may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences His many film credits also included Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (uncredited cameo), Once upon a time in America, Things to do in Denver when you’re dead, What Belongs to the Devil, deep ancestry And 127 hours. Williams is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.

