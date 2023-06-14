Our fascination with daily midday shows

THE VIEW OF RIZAL

The daily midday shows are as Filipino as adobo and sinigang.

At least that’s what our elders in the province of Rizal say. They point out that the audience’s emotional involvement in the controversy currently haunting the nation’s longest-running daily noon show is expected. After all, we have an attachment not just to that particular variety show, but to the various forms of entertainment and artists that come and perform before us during that time slot.

It is believed that the fascination of our compatriots with the daily midday shows may have started in the early 1960s. The show was broadcast on the radio, which was the popular entertainment medium of the time. Our elders remember that the title of the show was Talents Unlimited and that it was hosted by the late press man Ben Aniceto. Our elders say that the highlight of the show was a contest where participants guessed the answer after asking 10 questions that started with Is it an animal, or is it a mineral or is it a vegetable. The cash prize amount decreased as contestants had to ask more questions before guessing the correct answer.

Our elders say the Pinoy Henyo contest reminded them a bit of the Talents Unlimited game.

Our fascination with the daily midday shows grew as they aired on television.

Student Canteen was supposed to pioneer this kind of entertainment. It was hosted by Eddie Ilarde who later became a Republic Senator, veteran host and singer Pepe Pimentel, Bobby Ledesma and the glamorous Leila Benitez. The best daily midday shows were its guests (which then included young Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5) as well as its amateur singing competition which opened the door to many of our popular recording artists of the past.

If our alumni remember, Student Canteen was just a one-hour show that ran in the 12-1 p.m. slot. It was followed by Darigold Jamboree, which was a half-hour show that also featured an amateur singing competition.

Student Canteens’ No. 1 spot in the daily noon show category came to a halt when Eddie Ilarde decided to run for a seat in the Philippine Senate in 1965 (which he won, thanks to the popularity of the issue, according to our elders).

It was quickly followed by another popular daily midday show, Magandang Tanghali, which features late-morning heartthrob Pancho Magalona, ​​father of the late rapper Francis Magalona. He was joined by the unforgettable comedic trio of Cachupoy (whose hairstyle is still known today by his showbiz moniker), Babalu and Teroy de Guzman.

Her daily noon slot was followed by another short variety show called Everyday Holiday which featured the late future queen of radio and television Sylvia La Torre and her comedic genius of a partner, Doro delos Ojos.

There was also the short-lived Stop, Look, Listen hosted by Eddie Mesa; and Twelve Oclock High which featured the witty Ariel Ureta and the beautiful Tina Revilla. Uretas show closed during the advent of martial law during which he joked the famous phrase, To save the people, we need bicycles, a funny cover of the slogan of the regimes of then, To save the people, it takes discipline.

Our elders passed on to us the rumor that Ariel Ureta ended up cycling several times around a military camp as punishment for disrespecting the martial law slogan.

The student canteen was then revived in the late 1970s. Then Eat Bulaga was born and gave it a run, eventually capturing the top spot in the daily midday show genre and keeping the sport going for over four decades. There were occasional threats to his hold on that top spot, but they were short-lived.

Today, the daily midday shows seem to be one of the few remaining elements of traditional television that still garner decent ratings. It seems that social media has captured most of the mass audiences. However, it is clear that when the genre reigned supreme, programs in this category offered our compatriots what they were looking for, entertainment that would take them out of the harsh realities of everyday life, if only for an hour. or two.

They were also the main earners. At one point, the longest-running daily noon show was said to have cost so much for its expensive but effective prime-time commercial spots that a single ad placement there could boost sales of a product or increase public awareness of a political issue. candidate.

In the past, we’ve heard PR and advertising executives say that if their clients have limited budgets, they’d recommend that they spend it all to buy one of the two top daily midday show commercials. noted.

This ad spend technique shows just how extensive the reach and patronage of these shows are. It also attests to the advertisers’ belief that these shows appeal to the most important decision-makers in the household: stay-at-home moms. They are the ones who have the time to watch these programs while preparing lunch. They are also the ones who decide which soap, toothpaste or milk to buy. They also influence the vote of their spouses and children.

Will the fascination of our compatriots for the daily midday shows remain the same?

The unfolding of the drama involving the longest daily noon show will have a lot to say about it.

(For comments, please email it to [email protected] or send it to Block 6 Lot 10 Sta. Barbara 1 cor. Bradley St., Mission Hills Subd., Brgy. San Roque, Antipolo City, Rizal.)