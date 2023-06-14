Rappers and alternative rock band to headline Freedom Fest | Local News

Fort Cavazos takes the calendar back to the 90s with its live entertainment offerings for Freedom Fest, scheduled for June 23.
The artists confirmed for the Independence Day celebration are Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and Bowling for Soup.
Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, rose to fame in 1990 with his hit Ice Ice Baby.
Tone Loc, real name Anthony Terrell Smith, saw two singles Wild Thing and Funky Cold Medina reach the top 5 of the Billboard Top 100 in 1988 and 1989, respectively. He has been active since 1987.
Bowling for Soup is a Wichita Falls-based rock band that has been active since 1994. The band is known for singles such as Girl All the Bad Guys Want, 1985, Almost, and High School Never Ends.
This year, the annual celebration is scheduled from 4-10 p.m. on June 23 at Phantom Warrior Stadium, located behind the old Clear Creek Post Exchange on post.
From 2012 to 2019, before COVID, the post had always hosted the celebration on or around July 4.
In 2021, the festival took place on July 2, the Friday before the holidays. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
Last year was the first year the festival was held 10 days before. This year, the Independence Day celebration will take place 11 days before the 4th of July.
Last year, post officials said the date moved forward was to give families more opportunities to celebrate with other celebrations taking place in other communities.
Indeed, the Killeens Independence Day celebration is scheduled from 4pm to 10pm on July 1st in downtown Killeen. The Cove Life Church of Copperas Cove is also hosting its third annual Independence Day celebration at Copperas Cove City Park, this time a two-day festival from 3-10 p.m. July 3-4.
This year, it’s the same.
Similar to 2022, Fort Cavazos is hosting our Freedom Fest earlier this year, as more than 75 percent of our military families live in the towns and villages that surround Fort Cavazos, said Family and MWR Director Peter Craig. We want our soldiers and their families to enjoy local community celebrations, as many other cities are now hosting events with fireworks.
Additionally, when we host our Freedom Fest, nearly 500 people from all over Fort Cavazos work in various capacities to make the event happen. This means that while others are celebrating the Independence Day holiday, they would be working. Having Freedom Fest on June 23 supports these goals.
Freedom Fest at Fort Cavazos is free and open to the public, but those not affiliated with the military will need to obtain a pass to post at the Marvin Leath Visitor Center.
The fireworks are due to start at 9:30 p.m.