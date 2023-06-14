



Obituary Stage and film actor Treat Williams killed in motorbike crash aged 71 Mr Williams last appeared on Broadway in the revival of Follies in 2001.

Stage and film actor Treat Williams, known for his starring role in the 1979 film adaptation Hair, was killed on June 12. An avid motorcyclist, the crash that killed Mr Williams is currently under investigation by the Vermont State Police. He was 71 years old. Born Richard Treat Williams, Mr. Williams was born and raised in Connecticut, the son of a business executive and antique dealer. In the early 1970s, Mr. Williams became involved in acting while a student at Franklin and Marshall College, specializing in Shakespeare and Ibsen with occasional contemporary plays and musicals. During his studies, Mr. Williams performed with the Actors Company of Pennsylvania and the Fulton Opera House. He remained connected to the latter for the rest of his life, and in 1991 Mr Williams was named honorary chairman of the fundraising campaign to renovate the venue, now called the Fulton Theatre. In the mid-1970s, Mr. Williams made his Broadway debut as a replacement for Danny Zuko in the original series of Fat, which was shortly followed by his film debut in the thriller mortal hero opposite James Earl Jones. Between the shooting of mortal hero and his next film project, Mr. Williams returned to Broadway in This way!, playing the Utah soldier of World War II. From then on, Mr. Williams would pursue careers both on screen and on stage, with a particular prominence in screen adaptations of stage productions. In 1976, Mr. Williams played Michael Brick in Terrence McNally’s film adaptation The Ritz opposite Rita Moreno, who had previously won a Tony for her performance. In 1978 he played Jerry Hyland in a rare Broadway revival of Kaufman and Hart’s once in a lifetime opposite George S. Irving and John Lithgow. Mr Williams rose to international prominence in 1979 as Shepherd in the film adaptation of the culture-defining musical Hair. For his efforts, Mr. Williams received a Golden Globe nomination and became a pin-up Playgirl. In 1981, Mr. Williams replaced Kevin Kline as the Pirate King in Joe Papp’s immensely popular revival. The Penzance Piratesthe same year, Mr. Williams would earn his second Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Sidney Lumet’s town prince. Her third Globe nomination would come shortly after, honoring her performance in a television adaptation by Tennessee Williams. A tram called Désir, where Mr. Williams played Stanley Kowalski opposite Ann-Margret as Blanche, Beverly D’Angelo as Stella and Randy Quaid as Mitch. A new musical score for the adaptation was composed by PEGOT winner Marvin Hamlisch. Mr Williams was strongly associated with the play love letters, starring in the Los Angeles premiere of the film Two Hands and later playing the role on Broadway. The text continued to come back into his life for over a decade, with Mr Williams returning to the role of fundraisers and charity productions when needed. Off-Broadway, he starred in David Mamet oleanna And Oh hellas well as John Ford Noonan Some men need helpand Randy Newman Maybe I’m doing it wrong. An athletic man, Mr Williams played football, was a certified flight instructor and pilot, a certified scuba diver and a frequent motorcyclist. Flying was a particular fascination for Mr. Williams, having learned the hobby in 1969 from his high school football coach. In 2010, Mr. Williams wrote an illustrated children’s book, Air Show!which accurately represents the plane that can be seen at an air show. As Mr. Williams’ on-screen power grew, his filming schedule steadily decreased his time on stage. In all, Mr. Williams has appeared in more than 75 films and countless television series, including his own critically acclaimed drama series. Everwood. His last Broadway performance was in 2001, when he played the romantically conflicted traveling salesman Buddy Plummer in Stephen Sondheim’s Follies, opposite Judith Ivey as Sally. Mr. Williams won the Drama League award for his performance. In recent years, Mr. Williams had starred in the Hallmark series Chesapeake ribsand held recurring roles in procedural dramas chicago fire And Blue blood. He continued to participate in theater workshops, including the Atlantic Theater Company’s currently running production of Adam Guettel. Wine and Rose Days. He and his family lived in both Park City, Utah, and Manchester Center, Vermont before his death. Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gille and Ellie. Madness on Broadway Follies opened at the Belasco Theater on April 5, 2001. 9 PICTURES Blythe Danner and company Joan Marcus A scene from Follies Joan Marcus Judith Ivey, Treat Williams, Blythe Danner and Gregory Harrison Joan Marcus Polly Bergen Joan Marcus Donald Sadler and Marge Champion Joan Marcus A scene from Follies Joan Marcus Betty Garrett and Kelli O’Hara Joan Marcus Jane White Joan Marcus Jessica Leigh Brown, Treat Williams and Roxanne Barlow Joan Marcus

