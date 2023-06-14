Community mourns actor killed in motorcycle accident in Vermont





DORSET, Vermont (WCAX) – Police are investigating a motorcycle accident in Bennington County that claimed the life of a Hollywood actor who made his home in our area. Vermont State Police say Treat Williams, 71, was riding a motorcycle on Route 30 in Dorset on Monday afternoon when he collided with an SUV that flipped into his path. He was just a really nice guy and it’s just a huge tragedy for the community, said Matt Rapphahn, owner of Long Trail Auto in Dorset. Rapphahn was outside the store talking with a customer on Monday when he witnessed the accident, involving a motorcycle and an SUV. He called 911 and went to help, only to find the man on the motorcycle was his friend Treat Williams. He was responsive to questions, Rapphahn said. I had my hopes pretty high that he was going to pull through. Williams was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York City where he later died of his injuries. Police said the SUV turned left into the auto shop and crossed the path of Williams’ oncoming motorcycle. They say the driver of the SUV, Ryan Koss, 35, of Pownal, used his turn signal and there was no evidence of driving under the influence. The person responsible has not been determined as we must use all of our tools and also coordinate with the state’s attorney’s office to determine the next steps for the operator responsible, said Lt. State of Vermont. Williams, an actor for nearly 50 years, has starred in various television shows such as Everwood and films including Hair. The death came as a shock to the Vermont community he called home. It was just very easy to talk to him. He was like another guy, you know, and every experience I had with him was awesome. Just talk about movies, cars, motorcycles, music, Rapphahn said. As a community, everyone is in shock. Even if they didn’t know him, they knew Treat, said Greg Cutler, vice-chairman of Manchester’s selection committee. Cutler says Williams was known for donating to local charities. Cutler says he was a fan of Williams’ work but also became friends with the actor. That’s how I feel about spending time with him – whatever he was talking about, he was incredibly passionate, he said. As the actor’s community and fans mourn his loss, Rapphahn has a message for the next time you hit the road: be careful. Watch out for motorcycles. Related story: Everwood actor Treat Williams killed in motorcycle crash in Vermont Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

