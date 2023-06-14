Get back in rhythm

Trea Turner had 100 RBIs and hit .298 with the Dodgers last season, but he says he never walked into a zone, never had a consistently good run.

I didn’t feel good last year, Turner told batting coach Kevin Long. I didn’t feel locked in. I haven’t felt locked in since 2021.

Truth be told, the Phillies’ $300 million shortstop wasn’t exactly locked down for his first two months here, either. That could change. Long worked with Turner from 2018-21 with the Washington Nationals, and the two have made a very small change that is starting to pay off.

In short, Long asked Turner to use his hips more and get closer to the ground. I felt better, Turner said. Finally.

The numbers back it up. Going into Monday’s game at Arizona, Turner had hit .344 since June 3. After a horrible start to the season, his batting average was .248.

I feel like there’s also a mindset shift that goes with it, Turner says. It is a trust. It’s, Oh, I just missed that one, instead of, Damn, it happened again. And I think that’s something I was looking for.

Suspended from their 2022 World Series run, unsteered in the absence of injured team captain Rhys Hoskins, and desperate to validate their Red October and justify their lavish contracts, the Phillies regulars, with few exceptions, had under -perform. Their $244 million payroll, about the same as last season, is the fourth-highest in baseball for the second straight season, but last season they won the NL pennant. There are a lot of very established players in this clubhouse. Guys with big contracts. Big business. In the big leagues for nine or 10 years, said receiver JT Realmuto. Everyone here is working as hard as ever. The work pays off, and just in time. They’re playing their best baseball as they face perhaps their biggest streak of the season: four games in Arizona. The Diamondbacks entered Monday with 40 wins, tied with the Braves for most in the NL, but they present a unique challenge.

The Diamondbacks faced a historic baseball feat as JT Realmuto hit for the cycle, but the team still prevailed against the Phillies.

Following: The Phillies continue their streak in Arizona at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.91 ERA) will start against Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies (1-1, 4.68).

Flyers chiefs insisted they needed to add more top-end skill and speed to adapt to the modern game. US National Team Development Program star Oliver Moore would certainly tick the speed box.

Olivia Reiner spoke to Flo Hockeys Chris Peters about the best skater in the 2023 class and why he could potentially be a good fit for the Flyers at No. 7 overall.

Speaking of the Flyers’ front office, another and surprising change came on Monday.

It will be Welcome to Chester for Wrexham AFC this summer, as the Welsh club play at Subaru Park on July 28.

Wrexham, from the FX series Welcome to Wrexham fame, is owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and will face union reserves in an off-season friendly. The game will be a homecoming for McElhenney, who was born in Philadelphia and attended St. Josephs Prep before starring in Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The countdown to Eagles training camp has begun, with players due to report on July 25 at the NovaCare complex. Today at 10 a.m., single match Eagles home game tickets will be on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the Eagles’ training camp public practice at Linc, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m., will also go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Kyle Schwarber led the National League in home runs last season with 46. Who was the last Phillie before him to lead the NL in home runs? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Jim Thome

B) Ryan Howard

C) Mike Schmidt

D) Dick Allen

We asked: When do you think the Phils will break the .500 mark this summer? Among your answers:

After Tuesday’s game, the Phillies will be above .500, but in familiar fashion they will then lose the bottom two of the series to fall back below .500 in a split with the Diamondbacks. BUT, then they’ll sweep the Aces in Oakland and bring home a 37-35 record to start the homestand against Atlanta. Matt K.

I’m looking for the Phillies to split their 4 games with Arizona and then sweep the 3 games at Oakland. That would get them past the .500 mark, and they should be able to stay there with Atlanta and the Mets each for a 3-game series the following week. BillR.

On June 16 against the Aces, the Phillies will hit .500 for the first time since May 14. That’s hoping for a 2-2 record against the Diamondbacks. The ace series will hopefully propel the Phillies above .500. The Phils have won 7 of 8 and 3 in a row in the series. The tee shot was better and the bats woke up. Let’s get into the rhythm and start being more consistent. Jean W

I predict that by next weekend the Phils will hit the .500 mark. With the exception of last Saturday, the strikes were a little more regular. Nola needs to pull himself together and the defense needs to be more consistent. Looking forward to a fun summer of Phillies baseball and playoff racing. TomG.

