Aarna Bhadoriya recalls Akshay Kumar’s advice on dealing with trolls | Bollywood
Aarna Bhadoriya was only four years old when she started working in showbiz. Since then, she has faced many kinds of trolls and criticism and learned the art of handling it all. (Read also | Raksha Bandhan’s Deepika Khanna on the ‘two-stage’ line: ‘Autowalas, strangers tell me to lose weight’)
Aarna worked with Akshay Kumar on the film Anand L Rai Rakshabandhan. She played her sister in the film, and her character’s challenge was to control her weight in order to get a good match for marriage. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the actress talks about her body image issues, her journey in showbiz and more.
Aarna on trolls attacking her body image
I am never upset by comments and trolls because my brother and my mother help me a lot. When we shot for Rakshabandhan, Akshay sir told me Deepika (Deepika Khanna who tried his elder version in the film) to never listen or see the hateful side. This is your look and you would never change it for people who say ‘/ He taught us a line: ‘Log toh kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna (People will say something, that’s how they are )’. He asked us to always grow and only go up.”
When asked about her fandom, Aarna shared that she meets her fans almost daily as she sees them whenever she visits the local market.
Studies and filming
Elaborating on how she manages to juggle studying and filming, Aarna said, “I study on set whenever I have free time or when it’s a day off from filming. I also go to tuition and studies. All I can say is that my studies are not affected by my acting projects. Eventually, both are equally managed.
Akshay Kumar made special arrangements for children on set
Recalling the time when she played Akshay Kumar’s sister in Rakshabandhan, Aarna said: My experience on Rakshabandhan was amazing. The whole cast, crew and crew was so good especially Akshay sir. He had a different aura on set and he used to shower the kids with love (on sets) whenever he was just sitting free.”
She added, “He used to play with us, talk to us and the best part was he used to make memories and record amazing videos on his phone, and he also had the used to play with funny Snapchat filters on set with us. and we had a lot of fun. Sometimes Mr. Anand had to scold Mr. Akshay for causing trouble behind the camera. Aarna also said that Akshay was very nice with everyone on set and that he even taught the kids to respect elders and parents.
When asked if Akshay’s discipline and being an early riser caused her any difficulties while working on the film Anand L Rai, Aarna replied: Akshay sir didn’t make it difficult for us. because he asked the production to allow the children to rest. He had asked them to keep our call time late so that we could rest properly. If the actual shift started at 8 am, our call time would be noon or evening. He always said Pehle bachon ke shots finish karo et unhe free karo so that woh aaram kar paye (Finish the children’s shot first so they can rest). He has always supported us.”
Aarna and success
Aarna also shared how she has seen people around her change with the success she has achieved over the past few years. It was my people who didn’t want to talk to me and even their parents didn’t want to join us. But, today, as I am famous, I have appeared in so many shows and movies, so now they invite me to their functions and push me to love their kids’ posts.
Recalling her acting debut, Aarna said: When I was four years old, I did Mariam Khan Reporting Live and the worst thing happened. From the first day of filming in Mumbai, filming in the city of the film, then I fell off the set stairs and had a broken leg and was advised to stay in bed for 15 days. However, I was still going to shoot because I couldn’t get scenes out at the time. It was a tough time for me to shoot at that time, but the whole set supported me and helped me most of the time.
She added, Kya Haal Mr Panchaal and Mariam Khan Reporting Live are the shows I can never forget in my life, they are one of my best experiences in life. After one episode, I received a very nice gift from Vipul sir (producer of the show) and he personally came to meet me on the set to inform me that he loved this episode so much that he enjoyed it very much and send my nomination for the ITA Awards 2019 for the best female actor in series and it was very proud for me at the age of six, and none of the children at that time were nominated at that time Only I was there for the ITA awards.
Apart from these TV shows, Aarna has featured in popular mythology shows such as Balveer Returns along with his brother Akshay Bhadoriya.
