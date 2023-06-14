Connect with us

Actor Treat Williams dies at 71

The “Blue Bloods” actor died Monday, June 12, following a motorcycle accident in Vermont, according to a longtime agent.

Treat Williams, a veteran actor who starred in the Blue Bloods and Everwood television series, died Monday night following a motorcycle accident in Vermont, his longtime agent Barry McPherson told CNN. He was 71 years old. While local authorities have yet to name Williams, Dorset, Vermont fire chief Jacob Gribble told People the crash happened around 5 p.m. EST Monday on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset. Investigators, according to Gribble, believe the driver of a vehicle was turning and did not see the motorcycle Williams was riding when the crash occurred. CNN has contacted Gribble for comment. One person was airlifted to a regional medical center and another was transported by land ambulance, according to a Facebook post from the Manchester, VT fire department. Born Richard Treat Williams in Rowayton, Connecticut, he studied acting in college and moved to New York soon after. graduation. There he landed the understudy role of John Travola in Grease and later replaced him as Danny Zuko. Williams’ versatile screen career included a starring role in director Milos Formans’ adaptation of the musical Hair in 1979, followed by starring with fellow A-list director Sidney Lumet in the crime drama infiltrated Prince of the City two years later. While Williams seemed destined for major stardom, his next films failed to match that early promise, although he continued to work steadily, including in a TV movie remake of A Streetcar Named Desire and other TV movies in which he played boxer Jack Dempsey and FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover. -agent Michael Ovitz in the HBO film based on the book The Late Shift, about The Tonight Show’s succession battle between Jay Leno and David Letterman. He earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for this role. Later that decade, Williams enjoyed action star status in the 1998 B-movie Deep Rising, about a killer sea monster, starring Famke Janssen, Wes Studi and Djimon Hounsou. Williams then found further success on television, starring on the CW series Everwood for four seasons in the 2000s and a more recent stint on Chicago Fire. He was also part of the main cast of Chesapeake Shores, appearing in 53 episodes between 2016 and 2022. He also co-starred last year in the HBO miniseries We Own This City, producer David Simons chronicles corruption and internal politics in the Baltimore police. The late actor is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant and their two children. I’m just devastated, McPherson told People of Williams on Monday. He was the nicest guy. He had so much talent. He was an actor actor. The filmmakers loved him. It has been at the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s, he added. not how you do. If you’re very focused on what you have to say, or what you’re trying to say to the other person, or what you’re sharing with the audience, you’ll be much more comfortable, and I think, truthful.

