



Disney’s movie empire has reinvented its theatrical release schedule in a major way. The studio announced a series of changes on Tuesday, led by news that it was rolling out two star wars movies for 2026 and push back Avatar 3 one year, from December 2024 to December 2025. In addition, Avatar 4 will now hit theaters in December 2029, followed by Avatar 5 in December 2031 — which means 4 And 5 will now open three years later than planned. Other highlights: Ryan Reynolds fans will be happy to hear that his untitled Dead Pool 3 will now open in theaters on May 3, 2024, up from November 8, 2024. Also on the Marvel Studios front, Avengers: Kang Dynasty was pushed back a year to May 1, 2026. The feature besieged Jonathan Majors attached in the lead role. The actor is facing assault charges in a New York court. The follow-up, Avengers: Secret Warshas also been pushed back a year, to May 7, 2027. Disney Live Action Has Already Been Announced Moana received a theatrical release date of June 27, 2025. 20th Century added another episode in the Extraterrestrial franchise, dated August 16, 2024. Filmmaker Fede Alvarez is behind the feature, which stars Cailee Spaeny. The studio also added thriller Rami Malek The Amateur to Nov. 8, 2024. Lucasfilm did not have a star wars feature film in theaters since 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During April’s Star Wars Celebration, he announced his theatrical future, including a feature film with star Daisy Ridley, another of The Mandalorian’s Dave Filoni and an epic by James Mangold. On Tuesday, Lucasfilm moved a previously dated December 2025 Star Wars movie to May 22, 2026. Ridley’s feature is the furthest along in development and is set to open on that date. And curiously, Lucasfilm revealed in Tuesday’s announcement that it had added a new star wars feature for only five months later: December 18, 2026. (Another star wars the film remains on its current date of December 17, 2027, so it was not mentioned in the announcement). Marvel Studios has made a few other small changes to its schedule. Captain America: Brave New World moved back about three months to July 26, 2024. Love at first sight pushed back five months to December 20, 2024. Blade also moved five months to February 14, 2025, while The Fantastic Four moved back three months to May 2, 2025. Several Marvel films, including Blade And Love at first sightopted to delay production amid the writers’ strike. Below are the changes in full: Captain America: Brave New World previously dated 05/03/24 changes to 07/26/24 Love at first sight previously dated 07/26/24 changes to 12/20/24 Untitled Extraterrestrial Film of the event of 08/16/24 Blade previously dated 06/09/24 changes to 14/02/25 Untitled dead Pool Film previously dated 11/08/24 moves to 05/03/24 The Amateur (20th) is now dated 11/8/24 Avatar 3 (20th) previously dated 12/20/24 changes to 12/19/25 The Fantastic Four previously dated 02/14/25 changes to 05/02/25 Avengers: Kang Dynasty previously dated 02/05/25 changes to 01/05/26 Moana is dated 06/27/25 Untitled star wars previously dated 12/19/25 changes to 05/22/26 Avengers: Secret Wars previously dated 05/01/26 is now dated 05/07/27 Untitled star wars is now dated 12/18/26 Avatar 4 (20th) previously dated 12/18/26 changes to 12/21/29 Avatar 5 (20th) previously dated 12/22/28 changes to 12/19/31

