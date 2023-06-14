Entertainment
Kelsey Grammer ‘warned’ Hollywood of ‘extraordinary’ ‘Frasier’ reboot co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst
fraser Star Kelsey Grammer says he “warned” Hollywood about the “extraordinary” Nicholas Lyndhurst before casting him in the reboot.
READ MORE:The best new and returning TV shows to watch in 2023
Grammer recently threw theOnly fools and horsesstar in the return of the hit American sitcom, saying Lyndhurst is a magnificent talent. He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with,” Grammer told the BBCfollowing the surprise casting news.
Now, in a new interview with Sunday CultureGrammer said he “warned” Hollywood of the quality of a Lyndhurst actor before the series was produced.
“Nicholas Lyndhurst is co-responsible for [the reboot],” he said. “Nick and I fell in love when we were doing Man from La Mancha together.
“I warned them in America. I said, ‘Wait for this guy to come. You’re going to make a scene with him and suddenly you realize he just ran away.
Grammer added: “He’s an amazing actor, a dear friend. And I’m so glad he’s a part of it.
Tease what’s to come in the reboot offraser earlier this year, Grammer said Lyndhurst would play a psychotherapist’s friend on the radio. He explained: It suddenly occurred to me when we were preparing the show, we had never really seen Frasier in a relationship where he had a great friend.
He had Niles, of course, but he was his brother and there was a competition underlining everything they did, and a family bond that helped them through some difficulties. But this real story of friendship is something that we didn’t see Frasier in Thus discovered a man who still discovers himself, and that’s what I find interesting to play.
Frasier remains one of America’s most successful television sitcoms. It ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004 and won 37 Emmys, including five for Outstanding Comedy Series. Although the series is making a comeback, some of its former award-winning cast members won’t.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nme.com/news/tv/kelsey-grammer-warned-hollywood-about-extraordinary-frasier-reboot-co-star-nicholas-lyndhurst-3455407
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Exclusive: US pushes India to seal purchase of big armed drone for Modi’s visit
- Jakarta health agency suggests not isolating people with COVID-19
- Kelsey Grammer ‘warned’ Hollywood of ‘extraordinary’ ‘Frasier’ reboot co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst
- Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as US inflation cools
- Katamari Damacy and Splatoon fans are going crazy for Google’s mini-games.
- Trump’s impeachment lawyer: It’s not fair to judge the Trump case based on the impeachment
- The best drug combination to prevent new coronavirus recurrence
- China, Saudi Arabia part of multipolar world order: minister
- Is Donald Trump scared? | the new yorker
- The difficult ally: what does the United States expect from re-elected Erdogan?
- Everwood Treat Williams actor dies aged 71 in motorcycle accident
- Delich, Bradach third in state tennis | Secondary school