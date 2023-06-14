Kelsey Grammer ‘warned’ Hollywood of ‘extraordinary’ ‘Frasier’ reboot co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst

fraser Star Kelsey Grammer says he “warned” Hollywood about the “extraordinary” Nicholas Lyndhurst before casting him in the reboot.

Grammer recently threw theOnly fools and horsesstar in the return of the hit American sitcom, saying Lyndhurst is a magnificent talent. He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with,” Grammer told the BBCfollowing the surprise casting news.

Now, in a new interview with Sunday CultureGrammer said he “warned” Hollywood of the quality of a Lyndhurst actor before the series was produced.

“Nicholas Lyndhurst is co-responsible for [the reboot],” he said. “Nick and I fell in love when we were doing Man from La Mancha together.

“I warned them in America. I said, ‘Wait for this guy to come. You’re going to make a scene with him and suddenly you realize he just ran away.

Grammer added: “He’s an amazing actor, a dear friend. And I’m so glad he’s a part of it.

Tease what’s to come in the reboot offraser earlier this year, Grammer said Lyndhurst would play a psychotherapist’s friend on the radio. He explained: It suddenly occurred to me when we were preparing the show, we had never really seen Frasier in a relationship where he had a great friend.

He had Niles, of course, but he was his brother and there was a competition underlining everything they did, and a family bond that helped them through some difficulties. But this real story of friendship is something that we didn’t see Frasier in Thus discovered a man who still discovers himself, and that’s what I find interesting to play.

Frasier remains one of America’s most successful television sitcoms. It ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004 and won 37 Emmys, including five for Outstanding Comedy Series. Although the series is making a comeback, some of its former award-winning cast members won’t.