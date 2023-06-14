Entertainment
Dabboo Ratnani remembers the cops who arrived during the filming of Varun Dhawan | Bollywood
Acclaimed photographer Dabboo Ratnani has made his mark in the industry while showcasing new talent. With over 25 years of experience in showbiz, the man has witnessed the rise and fall of superstars. But have you wondered how his journey has been so far? Dabboo himself revealed this during an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times. Read also : ‘Hrithik Roshan got Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai because of my wallet,” says Dabboo Ratnani
Welcome to Hindustan Times, Dabboo. With over two decades of professional experience, what has been your biggest lesson from the industry?
Blanket: It’s a great industry, but you can’t take the hard work away from it. There is a lot of consistency required. In the last 25 years I’ve seen so many phases, we started with analog films.
So many actors have come into the industry. There is so much to learn and we must evolve. You cannot take anything for granted fundamentally. You need to stay on top of your game to stay relevant.
Celebrities talk about their struggle in the industry. And yours?
Blanket: Initially, I trained as an advertising photographer. My favorite thing was shooting brand campaigns with models and actors. My first assignment was a movie. I was an assistant. At that time, photography was not a popular profession. At that time, there were chosen professions like doctors, engineers and lawyers, which were respected. At first, the respect was not there. When I started photography it was not a good career option. It is now a recognized profession. However, I did not despise my choice, my job was to do my best. I enjoyed it from day one.
Was it easy at first?
Blanket: I was a bit of a smudge at first. You had to go to magazines, show them your work and find work. At that time, there was no internet or cell phone. It was like approaching people and finding work for yourself. Magazines gave me work. Today it’s much simpler, if you’re good at your job you get your fair share. It’s not like a life of struggle.
Do you remember the feelings of your first shoot?
Blanket: I assisted a photographer for four years. On weekends, I did my training sessions. I practiced with budding models or my friends. Then I used to show it to my ex-boss and take suggestions. My first break took place while I was still an assistant photographer.
Sanjay Gupta was filming a movie with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. He was going to Mauritius for 40 days. I approached Sanjay Gupta and told him why don’t you come with y’all and shoot for free, that would be a great experience for me. It was for the movie Aatish.
In Mauritius, I clicked on Sanjay Dutt. These photos were published in a magazine and my name was mentioned for the first time. This is where my journey began. More work began to arrive.
You mentioned that you did it for free. What about payments these times? Was it better or fair compared to today?
Blanket: Honestly, the shoots were more important than getting paid. Many times I’ve done it for free and just to work with the actors. Magazines barely paid in those days, negligible money. The only thing that made money was branded shoots. The money started coming in after Firoz Nadiadwala signed me.
Which shoot do you remember as being the most difficult?
Blanket: There were logistical issues when we were advertising a movie. Sometimes we were shooting in the snow or in a hot desert. At that time, there were budget constraints. Most of the songs were filmed overseas and they only robbed me and no one else like my assistant or my crew.
Is there a celebrity story that was hilarious but you’ve never shared before?
Blanket: There was a time when I wanted Varun Dhawan to shoot outdoors. We were filming it for my schedule, walking the streets of South Bombay near Horniman Circle.
We had no permission. We just got the camera out and Varun was walking down the street. He was doing crazy jumps and kids were skateboarding in the middle of the street. All of a sudden, the cops arrived. Varun told me, for your shoots, no day will you have me arrested. The concepts you come up with and what you make them do will one day get us behind bars (laughs).
