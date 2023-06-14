Entertainment
News | City of West Hollywood
The City of West Hollywood will wrap up Pride Month events with Free yourself: a conversation and a concert with the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins. Hawkins is the 2021 recipient of a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood.
This first-ever combined Lesbian Speakers Series and Summer Sounds event is free and will take place on Sunday, June 25, 2023 starting at 4 p.m. at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Seats are not provided; picnic blankets, low chairs and picnic snacks are encouraged. RSVP is requested via Eventbrite To https://summersoundsweho-2023jun25.eventbrite.com.
At 4 p.m., the conversation in the Lesbian Speakers series will focus on the theme of visibility for lesbian/queer women in the music industry with insights and stories from Sophie B. Hawkins spanning over three decades of career. Liberate myself is the title of his sixth studio album, released in the spring of 2023 to rave reviews.
At 5 p.m., Hawkins and his band will perform their greatest hits and some new favorites to kick off the Summer Sounds 2023 free outdoor concert series.
Sophie B. Hawkins’ acclaimed debut album in 1992 Tongues and Tails achieved massive global success and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, thrusting Hawkins into the limelight and revealing her as a cultural luminary ahead of her time. Hawkins broke new ground when she used a feminine pronoun in a romantic context in her iconic 1992 hit song, Damn I wanna be your lover (I sat on the mountainside with peace of mind, And lay by the ocean making love to her with clear visions), the first time a same-sex pronoun has been used in a major label release. She also challenged norms of gender expression and sexual orientation at a time when political, social, and sexual labels were more rigid. Asked by a New York Times journalist in 1992 if she was gay, she replied, omnisexual, which in the culture and politics of the time could have effectively ended her career before it even started. She defied categorization and embraced her individuality by embodying a bold fluidity as a musician, working with some of the most creative musicians of the time on her debut album. The Hawkins label’s first showcase concert took place at the Roxy in West Hollywood.
Hawkins’ ever-evolving career has included the release of six highly acclaimed albums, breaking chart records with his smash hit. As I go to bed (which held the record for longest running single on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart), four worldwide hit singles from his second album, whaleboat, songs in landmark cultural TV shows and movies (from recent hits Stranger Things, Euphoria, Ozark, And PEN15to the flagship series Beverly Hills, 90210, Dawsons Creek, Community, The L Word and more), and she starred with Janis Joplin in the critically acclaimed musical Room 105, which made its stage debut at the Macha Theater on Kings Road in West Hollywood in 2012 and the show was extended several times before touring nationally. Hawkins is a longtime supporter of animal rights and environmental causes, as well as a social and political activist, supporting events promoting women in music and LGBTQ equality.
The City of West Hollywood Lesbian Speaker Series began in the fall of 2015 and is an ongoing series of free talks, performances, film screenings and readings featuring phenomenal lesbians and queer women. The City of West Hollywood Summer Sounds Free Outdoor Concert Series is organized by the City of West Hollywood Arts Division. Information on the remainder of the 2023 season can be found on the Summer Sounds webpage.
For more information on the Lesbian Speaker Series, please contact Dee Saunders in the City of West Hollywood Division of Social Services at (323) 848-6833 or [email protected]. For more information on Summer Sounds, please contact Joy Tribble, the City of West Hollywoods Arts Technician, at (323) 848-6360 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.
