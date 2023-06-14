Miriam Margolyes: I hate my big ass and my saggy belly | Entertainment





Miriam Margolyes despises her big breasts and saggy belly. The 82-year-old Harry Potter actress admitted as much as she posed for a nude photoshoot for British Vogues’ annual Pride issue using a selection of glazed buns to cover her private parts. Miriam admitted: I like my face. I think my face is kind and warm and open and smiling. But I hate my body. I hate big breasts (and) a saggy belly, crooked little legs. I’m not happy about that. But you get the most out of it. You have to. You do the best you can. Miriam also revealed she was going to undergo surgery to have a stent installed in her heart, but insisted she was not terrified. She added: When you are young, you never think about death. You’re just thinking about your next f*** basically. I think a lot about death. Oh, every day, of course. Every morning when I wake up, I think, Hmmm, another day, which maybe I didn’t expect. Miriam, who is openly gay, also opened up about how she dated her parents, saying the confession hurt her mother and father. The actress, famous for playing Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise, came out in 1966 when homosexuality was still illegal. She said she was always proud of her sexuality: I was never ashamed of being gay or anything really. I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me. I couldn’t be a criminal. Miriam, married to Australian historian Heather Sutherland, 80, who stays out of the spotlight, was rushed to hospital last month following a health problem and posted a photo on Facebook of herself in a service as she updated fans on her condition. It turned out that she had contracted a lung infection following a routine heart procedure to treat aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve. She told her followers: I survived and am still in Royal Brompton Hospital for sure until Sunday. I’m gaining energy but it’s still not quite me. I put this to let you know how grateful I am for the beautiful messages. British Vogue’s July issue is available for digital download and newsstands from Tuesday 20 June.

