Final Fantasy XVI Voice Cast: All Characters and Actors

Final Fantasy XVI will feature many interesting characters, all brought to life by a talented cast of voice actors. Here are all of the confirmed Final Fantasy XVI characters so far, and the actors who play them.

The Final Fantasy franchise is no stranger to iconic characters with protagonists like Cloud and Titas, lovable party members like Vivi, and some of the best villains in all of gaming.

Final Fantasy XVI is almost here, and this latest installment in the beloved JRPG franchise will introduce fans to a whole new host of characters who will all be brought to life by talented voice actors.

The article continues after the announcement

Here are all the confirmed characters and voice actors featured in the game so far.

Content

Clive Rosfield Ben Starr

Square-Enix Benn Starr is the voice of Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI.

Clive Rosfield is the main protagonist of Final Fantasy XVI and is voiced by actor Ben Starr. Throughout the game, players will experience Clive’s life at various stages, from his teens to his early thirties.

Prior to his acting work, Starr previously appeared in A Way Out and Quantum Break, however, he is best known for starring in the British drama series Jamestown.

The article continues after the announcement

Joshua Rosfield Logan Hannan

Square-Enix Joshua is voiced by young actor Logan Hannan.

Joshua is the younger brother of Clives in Final Fantasy XVI and the second son of the Archduke of Rosaria. He is also the Dominant of the Pheonix who awakened to the power of the Eikons at an early age.

It’s hosted by young actor Logan Hannan, who video game fans might recognize from his role as Hugo in the Plague Tale series.

Jill Warrick Charlotte Mcburney / Susannah Fielding

Square-Enix Voice actors Charlotte Mcburney and Susannah Fielding both play Jill.

Jill Warrick is a childhood friend of Clive and Joshua who grew up alongside them in Northern Rosaria.

The article continues after the announcement

She is voiced by two different actors in the game, Charlotte McBurney voices the younger version of Jill seen during flashback gameplay footage, while Susannah Feilding brings adult Jill to life. McBurney starred as Amica, alongside Logan Hannan in the Plague Tale series, and Fielding portrayed Amy Simpson in the Forza Horizon games.

Cidolfus Telamon Ralph Ineson

Square-Enix Ralph Ineson brings the Final Fantasy XVI version of Cid to life.

Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy XVIs confronts Cid. He is a soldier-turned-outlaw who aims to create a haven for magic users and other outcasts.

The article continues after the announcement

Ralph Ineson is the voice actor behind Cidolfus in the game. He has had a seasoned career, appearing in many iconic franchises like Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, and has lent his voice talents to video games in the past, playing Charles Vane in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

Benedikta Harman Nina Yndis

Square-Enix Benedikta is voiced by actor Nina Nydis.

Benedikta Harman is an intelligence from the kingdom of Waloed. She is animated in Final Fantasy XVI by voice actress Nina Nydis.

The article continues after the announcement

Nydis has appeared in a number of theater and television roles, such as the hit British drama Peaky Blinders. She also provided voice work for the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion, so fans of the franchise might already recognize her.

Hugo Kupka Alex Lanipekun

Square-Enix Hugo is voiced by Alex Lanipekun.

Hugo Kupka is an economic advisor to the Dhalmekian Republic in Final Fantasy XVI. It is hosted by voice actor Alex Lanipekun.

Lanipekun’s most recognizable pre-Hugo video game performance was in the Horizon franchise, where he appeared as the character Nil in Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel Horizon Forbidden West.

The article continues after the announcement

Dion Lesage Stewart Clarke

Square-Enix Stewart Clarke is the voice actor behind Dion Lesage.

Dion Lesage is the Crown Prince of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque and the leader of the Dragoon Knight Order in Final Fantasy XVI.

This mighty warrior is voiced by Stewart Clarke, an actor who has starred in a number of video games, including Horizon: Forbidden West, CrossfireX, and Valkyrie Elysium.

David Menkins

Square-Enix Barnarbas Tharmr’s voice actor is David Menkin.

Barnabas Tharmr is one of Final Fantasy 16’s most mysterious characters, arriving on the shores of Ash as an untitled, landless wanderer.

The article continues after the announcement

Veteran voice actor David Menkin voices Barnabas in the game. The actor has had a long career across TV and games and recently starred in Valorant and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

That’s all you need to know about Final Fantasy XVI voice actors! Be sure to check out our game page for all the latest news and guides.