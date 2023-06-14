Hollywood, ‘Everwood’ stars react to Treat Williams’ death: ‘I can still feel the warmth of your presence’





Celebrities took to social media to mourn actor Treat Williams after the 71-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident in Vermont on Monday. The other ‘Everwood’ co-stars were quick to remember the actor fondly – offering their condolences to his wife of 35 years, Pam Van Sant, and their two children. Actor Treat Williams attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Metrograph special screening of “Hair” on September 21, 2019 in New York City. Lars Niki/Getty Images for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Williams often spoke of Van Sant, posted on Instagram just a week ago, “Pam just redid our living room. I love what she’s done. In fact, I love it. I’m lucky.” He also posted a photo of his wifewriting “Happy Women’s Day to my daughter for life” in March. “Everwood,” which aired from 2002 to 2006 on The WB, starred Williams as Dr. Andy Brown, a brain surgeon who moves his family to the fictional small town of Everwood, Colorado. Williams has appeared in more than 120 television and film roles, including the films “Hair,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.” Creator Greg Berlanti posted a tribute on Instagram with a photo of Williams with Berlanti’s sister, writing, “Always loved it because it reminds me of the best of this company. Like him, and you, always will.” “I can still feel the warmth of your presence,” Berlanti wrote, recalling their first lunch together. “My love and prayers for you and your beautiful family who you loved so dearly and who always reminded me that nothing was worth nothing without.” Scott Wolf, who appeared as Dr. Jake Hartman, remembered Williams’ “big, beautiful heart”. “I love the way he lived and loved, and he will be missed terribly,” Wolf posted on Instagram. “Rest in peace, Treat. All the love in the world to his sweet family.” Gregory Smith, who played Ephram Brown in “Everwood,” said in a statement to People“This news is devastating. Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much.” Emily VanCamp, who appeared as Amy Abbott on the show, remembered her time working with Williams as “wonderful”. “The many times we’ve worked together – always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time,” VanCamp wrote on Instagram. “Sending all my love to your Treat family. Fly high my friend.” Co-stars Kim Cattrall, Wendell Pierce and Mark Hamill also posted tributes to the late actor. “I’m in shock! RIP, dear Treat. My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend.” Cattrall tweetednext to a photo of the two in the 1999 TV movie, “36 Hours to Die.” “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous and creative man” Pierce tweetedrecalling their time together in 2016’s “Confirmation.” connected over the years. Kind and generous with his advice and support. RIP.” Williams also appeared as an extra on “The Empire Strikes Back” alongside Mark Hamill, who shared a photo of them together on set. “Such a wonderful person… such a gifted actor… such a precious friend,” Hamill tweeted. “I’m empty.” More



Michael Roppolo Michael Roppolo is a CBS News reporter. It covers a wide variety of topics, including science and technology, crime and justice, and disability rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/treat-williams-death-everwood-hollywood-reacts-pam-van-sant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos