Treat Williams’ latest plans revealed after actor’s death





Hollywood is in shock after the death of beloved “Everwood” star Treat Williams in a shocking motorcycle accident Monday in Vermont. The 71-year-old actor had mostly appeared in TV movies and episodes in recent years, and recently accepted a key role in ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’. reports Deadline. The upcoming FX miniseries, an adaptation of Laurence Leamers’ bestselling book “Capotes Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era,” follows Truman Capote from the mid-1970s until his death. of the eccentric author in 1984. Williams had accepted the role of CBS co-founder Bill Paley, joining a cast that also included Naomi Watts, Molly Ringwald and Tom Hollander. The Post has reached out to the rep for Williams, Murphy and FX for comment.





Ahead of the ‘Phantom’ star’s unexpected death, Williams posted a video to her Instagram, captioned “Hay day.” Instagram/Treat Williams According to the “Hair” star IMDb pageWilliams was also set to appear in the upcoming “Nightbirds” series and the “American Outlaws” movie, based on the true story of three siblings who ran a crime spree across the country in 2011. Her long CV includes “1941” (1979), “Prince of the City” (1981), “The Deep End of the Ocean” (1999), “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous” (2005) and “Second Act” (2018).





5 hours ago you shared your beautiful home with us and now we have lost you. Send love to your loved ones. Godspeed, wrote a fan. Instagram/Treat Williams Prior to his unexpected death, Williams posted a video on his Instagram which was captioned “Hay day”. The actor too shared a photo taken on his Vermont farm, of himself on a lawnmower, shortly before the accident. There’s no better smell than freshly mown hay, the caption reads. Police say the ‘Phantom’ actor was hit by a driver who didn’t see his motorcycle as it turned.





Williams was slated to appear in the upcoming “Nightbirds” series and the “American Outlaws” movie. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Fans and celebrities have offered their condolences on social media since the news of Williams’ death was announced on Monday. 5 hours ago you shared your beautiful home with us and now we have lost you. Send love to your loved ones. Godspeed, one person wrote. Matt Bomer, who worked alongside Williams on “White Collar,” called him an “absolute treasure” on Instagram. “He taught me in the most beautiful way by his patient example. He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who still watched over me even years after we worked together,” Bomer wrote. “Process that you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I consider myself so lucky to have known you.





The actor also posted a photo of his Vermont farm while riding a lawnmower shortly before his death. Instagram/Treat Williams Williams’ family released a statement at the deadline It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Treat Williams passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and deeply grieving at this time. “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of this. This is all so shocking right now, but know that Treat was deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.

