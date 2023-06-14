‘Never train with Spartacus’: Sylvester Stallone immediately regretted flaunting his machismo, Hollywood legend hit him so hard he starred in a $35m movie





Considering how long Sylvester Stallone has been in the action landscape, the actor has suffered his fair share of success. But what made him regret the most was challenging the late icon, Kirk Douglas. Long before Sylvester Stallone found his footing in classics like Rockywhich pushed him to the top of the action realm, Douglas was already an established action hero. And being a big fan of Spartacus star, Stallone finally got his time to shine and star alongside his childhood hero in the 1991s Oscar. But despite being at the top of his game, the Rambo the star wasn’t ready for what was to come. Also Read: He’s Really Fought People Before: Mike Tyson Reveals Who Would Win Between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone as FUBAR Star Ditches Expendables 4 for Good Provoking Kirk Douglas backfired on Sylvester Stallone Although Kirk Douglas was no longer at his peak by the time he starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in 1991 Oscar, Stallone would soon regret underestimating the Spartacus actor. Considering the Rocky star was at the top of his game by the time the 90s hit, Stallone jokingly asked the icon to hit him as hard as he wanted during the scene, which involved Douglas slapping Stallone. But the Creed the star quickly regretted his decision to provoke the icon, as the slap has remained with the actor to this day, as Stallone claimed “I learned the hard way: never train with Spartacus”. He recalled, I said, listen, Kirk. Ever since I created Rocky, you’ve been dying to shoot me. I tell you what? Go for it. I can take it. Let me do your best… I was joking about looking his best, but Kirk wasn’t. He gave me back my hand, my right hand, everything. Then the director said, it’s beautiful, let’s do another one. I said, are you crazy? I suffer from brain damage here. Although the sound of the slap may still ring in Stallone’s ears, his respect for the late icon never diminished and he never backed down from expressing his admiration for Kirk Douglas. Also Read: Sylvester Stallone Ends Stallone-Arnold Schwarzenegger Rivalry, Admits Arnie Won as Terminator Star Played Superior Characters Kirk Douglas’ Influence Pushed Sylvester Stallone Into Acting Of all the Hollywood icons he grew up watching, Kirk Douglas had the biggest impact on a young Sylvester Stallone. THE Rocky Balboa The star credited the late icon as one of the main reasons that contributed to his desire to make it big in showbiz. And Stallone once again expressed his admiration for the Spartacus star, after his disappearance at the age of 103. Stallone said, The last great giant of my movie heroes has risen to infinite glory. Incredible artist! The tastes we’ll never see again Also read: Felt like he had to grow up: Keanu Reeves beat Sylvester Stallone for a $350 million thriller after impressing the director with his cool aura Following in the path of Kirk Douglas, Sylvester Stallone also became an icon through several classics of his illustrious career and cemented his name as one of the best in the action landscape. Oscar is available to stream on Apple TV. Source: IMDb

