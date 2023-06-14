‘Good Times’ actor John Amos denies serious medical issues following abuse allegations

John Amos is speaking out about his health after claiming he was admitted to an intensive care unit and his life was “hanging by a thread”.

“To all my fans, I want you to know that I’m fine,” Amos said in a statement provided by his rep to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

“I’m not in intensive care and I’ve never fought for my life.”

Amos’ daughter Shannon first said her 83-year-old father had been the victim of “elder abuse” and “financial abuse” in a lengthy Instagram post shared last week.

GOOD TIME ACTOR JOHN AMOS HOSPITALIZED AMID ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Colorado officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that the ‘Good Times’ actor “may be a victim of a crime.”

“We take allegations of crimes very seriously,” said the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. “We can confirm that an allegation has been made to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office that Mr. Amos may be the victim of a crime.”

MOTLEY CRUE DIRECTOR SAYS MICK MARS IS A VICTIM OF ELDERLY ABUSE AMID TOUR DISPUTE

They added, “We are thoroughly investigating this allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney.”

After Shannon posted that her father had been hospitalized for ‘severe pain’ in May and ‘the intensive care unit revealed his life was hanging by a thread’, she asked for monetary contributions as part of of a crowdsourcing campaign, which would help cover the cost of safe housing, medical care, and legal fees to hold “the perpetrator(s) accountable”.

The funds would be directed to the “Amos Care Fund, LLC,” according to GoFundMe.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO INSTAGRAM POST

In her statement on Tuesday, the ‘Coming to America’ star said, “First and foremost, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately, and then the funds returned to those who have makes donations.”

Amos added, “My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time.”

Colorado officials did not provide additional details or comment on the ongoing criminal investigation.

“Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been a strong supporter of our community and this Sheriff’s Office,” the statement read.

“Although Colorado’s revised statutes do not have a specific charge titled ‘elder abuse,’ there are other underlying crimes in Colorado that are allegedly commonly committed.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Criminal negligence, assault, robbery, theft, caretaker negligence, sexual assault and exploitation were cited as examples of crimes.

“In addition, there is an improvement in sentencing for certain crimes against victims aged 70 or over,” the statement said. “We wish to send our best wishes to Mr. Amos and hope that he recovers quickly.”

Amos starred as James Evans Sr. on ‘Good Times’ and also had regular roles on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’, ‘Hunter’, ‘The West Wing’ and “Men in the Trees.”

He has three projects underway, including “The Last Rifleman” with Pierce Brosnan and “Capture the Flag” with Dick Van Dyke, Louis Gossett Jr and Barry Corbin.

The legendary actor was in Memphis last month with his son, KC Amos, for a press conference announcing their latest collaboration.

KC will direct his father in the religious film “Hillbilly Bible”. The 2007 book of the same name by author Stevie Rey interprets the Gospel of John with a southern dialect.