Actor Treat Williams: versatile, rock solid, widely respected. And now, gone. He died on June 12 in Dorset, Vermont, after his motorcycle collided with an SUV turning into a parking lot, according to Vermont State Police.

For Williams, the days leading up to that day were typical of his family life in rural Vermont. Last year, in an article for Vermont Magazine, Williams spoke gratefully about his marriage to Pam Van Sant and their two children. Every day I wake up so grateful to see the view I see from my window and to live here, he said. He and Van Sant married in 1988 and the union lasted 35 years.

He was 71 years old.

Williams has worked with several world class directors Milos Forman, Steven Spielberg, Sidney Lumet, Sergio Leone without achieving world class movie star status himself. One or two notable commercial successes would have helped. But it’s rarely about the actors, or the acting; fame often finds itself a bridge too far, even for an actor as good and always valuable as Williams.

From 1941 in Everwood until his last appearance, through six episodes of Blue Bloods, as well as a series of Christmas specials in the Hallmark Cinematic Universe, Williams enjoyed half a century of acting work on stage, in film and television. The screenplay was the Hollywood part. Mainly but not entirely New York theater was the other main part. By all accounts, he was a terrific colleague and, to rephrase the title of his 1981 film Lumet, a prince of two towns and three mediums.

On screen, I first saw Williams in The Ritz (1976), extravagantly wide but very funny. (At one point he is stomped, eagerly, by Rita Morenos Googie Gomez, resuming his Tony-winning turn in the stage version of Terrence McNallys gay bathhouse romp.) Williams cut his teeth in Broadway musicals , first with the Andrews Sisters WWII nostalgia journey this way! In it, he worked alongside his soon-to-be-known colleagues John Travolta, Marilu Henner and Ann Reinking. (In a clip on YouTube you can spies on Williams in the background, at 2:35.)

Williams also did Danny Zuko on Broadway in Grease, a few years after his long, long run. I saw his Pirate King after Kevin Kline left The Pirates of Penzance in the early ’80s, a vocally and physically demanding role that Williams handled with aplomb. It was then that he proved to the film world that he could sing, dance and act, thanks to Formans’ 1979 film version of the musical Hair. This holds more than; a screening of Hair at Ebertfest 2017 in Champaign, Illinois revealed a long haul, thanks in large part to Williams. Her brash and exuberant turn as Shepherd surely provided Aaron Tviet with his main point of reference in the second season of Schmigadoon on Apple TV! aka Schmicago!

I haven’t seen it in far too long, but in director Joyce Chopras’ unsettling Smooth Talk (1985), Williams and Laura Dern portray a remarkable duo of adult sexual predator and teenage victim. Its jumble of dramatic ambiguities is striking, perhaps more so today than ever. The project came for Williams at the end of her run with conventional stardom, among others, Hair; Spielberg’s Grand Burlesque Madness 1941 (1979); Lumets Prince of the City’s Saga of Police Corruption (1981); and, in a supporting role, Leones Once Upon a Time in America (1984).

Assumptions are inevitable and painful when an actor dies suddenly. He could have done so much more, given the odds and the material. With Williams, it’s equally tempting to imagine the career he might have had as a vital young presence a decade earlier, a sort of ’70s stardom a la James Caan.

But we live in our time. For Williams, that meant a steady stream of performances that humbly enhanced just about everything he did for our benefit. And our reward.

