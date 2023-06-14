Hollywood stars pay tribute to Chicago Fire’s Treat Williams after his death, aged 71





The Treat Williams co-stars have paid tribute to the actor, who died in a car accident. He was 71 years old. THE chicago fire star was involved in an accident in Vermont, United States, while riding a motorcycle on Monday (June 12). He was taken to hospital and his death was announced the same evening in a statement from his family. Williams got her big break from the musical Hair, in which he delivered a Golden Globe-nominated performance as hippie George Berger. He then starred in Steven Spielberg 1941 and Sergio Leone Once upon a time in America. In 2002, he took on the lead role of kind-hearted neurosurgeon Andy Brown in Greg Berlanti Everwoodwhich lasted four seasons. Getty Images Following the sad news, Williams’ former co-stars took to their social media to share memories of the late actor. MCU star Emily VanCamp, who played Amy in Everwoodposted a sweet message remembering Williams. “The many times we have worked together have always been wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your Treat family. Fly high my friend,” she wrote.

Grey’s Anatomy star Sarah Drew, who played Hannah on Everwoodalso shared a snap with Williams. “So completely heartbroken. Sending so much love to [Treat Williams’s] family,” she wrote. sex and the city‘s Kim Cattrall described Williams as “a wonderful actor and friend”. “I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat,” she wrote. “My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend.” Fat Star John Travolta took to his Instagram Stories to share an image of him and Williams on stage, thinking back to when they were co-stars on Broadway. “I’m so sorry, Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed,” he wrote. “As you can imagine, we are shocked and deeply bereaved at this time,” Williams’ family said in a statement. “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of this. “This is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and all who knew him. “We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we process our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat has been appreciative of you all and continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.” Journalist, digital spy Stefania is a freelance writer specializing in television and film. After graduating from City University London, she covered LGBTQ+ news and pursued a career in entertainment journalism, with her work appearing in outlets such as Little White Lies, Le Maigre, Radio schedules And digital spy. Its beats are horror movies and period dramas, especially when performed by queer women. She can discuss why Shout is the best slasher in four (and a half) languages.

